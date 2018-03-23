Revealed: Ireland's best breakfasts - 'Cinderellas of the culinary scene'

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But could it become the most important meal for Irish food tourism?

That was just one of the propositions served up at Georgina Campbell's second annual Irish Breakfast Awards, held in association with Fáilte Ireland.

Breakfast is a modest, "personal meal," Campbell told guests at Dublin's InterContinental Hotel yesterday, "the Cinderella of the Irish culinary scene". "How often have you had a wonderful dinner in a hotel, only to be disappointed by breakfast?" she asked.

"Our winners can inspire others to up their game and ultimately, we hope, lead to everyone being able to enjoy an authentic breakfast experience that reflects the locality... It all comes down to the ingredients." Best Irish Breakfast: 5-star hotel

Winner: Ashford Castle, Co Mayo

Highly Commended: Hayfield Manor, Cork

Highly Commended: The Marker Hotel, Dublin Best Irish Breakfast: 4-star Hotel Winner: Gregans Castle Hotel, Co Clare

Highly Commended: Harvey’s Point, Co Donegal (above)

Highly Commended: Beech Hill Country House Hotel, Derry Best Irish Breakfast: 3-star Hotel

Georgina Campbell (Centre) with Deirdre McGlone and Noel Cunningham of Harvey's Point. Photo: Paul Sherwood

Winner: Greenhills Hotel, Limerick

Highly Commended: Schull Harbour Hotel, Co Cork

Highly Commended: Nox Hotel, Galway Best Irish Breakfast: Country House Winner: Longueville House, Mallow, Co Cork

Highly Commended: Carrig Country House & Restaurant, Co Kerry

Highly Commended: Whitepark House, Co Antrim Best Irish Breakfast: Guesthouse

Winner: Hanora’s Cottage, Co Waterford

Highly Commended: Butler House, Kilkenny

Highly Commended: The Olde Post Inn, Co Cavan Best Irish Breakfast: B&B

Winner: Archways B&B, Co Wexford

Highly Commended: Coill Dara House B&B, Co Sligo

Highly Commended: Castle Murray House, Co Donegal Best Irish Breakfast: Visitor Attraction

Winner: The Crawford Gallery Café, Cork

Highly Commended: The Garden Café @ Avoca, Co Wicklow

Highly Commended: Glenarm Castle Tea Room, Co Antrim Best Irish Breakfast: Brunch Winner: Firehouse Bakery & Café, Co Wicklow

Highly Commended: Ely Bar & Brasserie, Dublin

Highly Commended: Gather Restaurant, Co Galway The Irish breakfast is having a moment, with visitor numbers on the rise and a boom in brunch options and new takes on the traditional themes - Kevin Thornton's recent reboot of the Tipperary Breakfast (below), for example.

"Breakfast is the last meal people have before they leave," commented Darina Allen, speaking at the awards. "It's an incredible opportunity." An Irish breakfast survey launched in tandem with the awards found that almost two thirds of respondents (62.3pc) rated the traditional Irish Breakfast highly, while over 65pc saw a good breakfast as ‘a point of pride’.

The Tipperary Breakfast. Photo: Kevin Thornton

Growing numbers of Irish menus are citing local producers, the survey found - important in telling area food stories, linking accommodation and attractions with their culture and landscape, and encouraging visitors to engage more deeply. Many visitors coming to Ireland expect "a typical fry", said Tara Kerry, Hospitality Manager at Fáilte Ireland. Awareness of the variety and quality of Irish food needs to grow, she added, with breakfast a cornerstone of a "world-class" food offering. This January, Fáilte Ireland launched a five-year Food Tourism Strategy aiming to boost visitor food and drink spend by €400m by 2023.

"The starting point for that will be breakfast," Kerry said. Campbell's Irish Breakfast Awards aim to link the best Irish producers with those who serve their food - and several breakfast food award-winners featured on a breakfast plate (below) at the InterContinental, which hosted the event. Local foods "can lift this simple meal into an expression of the local land - and seascape - and we want to see more of them on Irish breakfast menus,” she said.

Irish Breakfast Food Awards 2018 Meats: Kelly’s Artisan Butchers, Newport, Co Mayo

Fish: Connemara Smokehouse, Ballyconneely, Co Galway

Cereals: The Foods of Athenry, Athenry, Co Galway

Dairy: Cuinneog Irish Farmhouse Butter, Ballina, Co Mayo

Preserves: G’s Gourmet Jams, Abbeyleix, Co Laois Aherne's Seafood Restaurant & Accommodation in Youghal, Co Cork won the 'Irish Bread Award', while Currarevagh House in Oughterard, Co. Galway, won 'Best Welcome Standard', in other gongs announced at the ceremony. The awards were also supported by RTE Lyric FM.

Online Editors