We know it's a once-in-a-lifetime holiday. But just how much do Irish couples splash on their honeymoons?

Revealed: How much Irish couples spend on their honeymoon

An average of €5,985 per couple, according to a new survey conducted by Censuswide on behalf of tour operator, Emirates Holidays.

That's fully 67pc higher than the average spend of €3,580 on a "regular" holiday, the survey - conducted on 500 adults who have taken honeymoons - suggests.

As with all sectors of the travel market, honeymoons are changing - with Instagram, new air routes and changing lifestyles all influencing new trends.

Four in five couples in Ireland (79pc) visit at least two destinations during their honeymoon, the survey found - underscoring a trend Independent.ie Travel has been noting for several years, towards twin- and triple-centre breaks.

'Mini-moons' are another recent development, where couples take short holidays after a wedding, in many cases following with long-haul trips a few months later.

But have you heard of 'solo-moons'?

Somewhat surprisingly, 34pc of respondents to the survey said they would consider travelling alone to different destinations, experiencing "a honeymoon each".

Another third of newlyweds (35pc) swung the other way, saying they would bring their children, grandparents and extended family along on a 'family-moon'.

Emirates Holidays is a tour operator supporting the Dubai-based Emirates airline. It specialises in premium packages to Dubai, Indian Ocean and South East Asian destinations and, like a growing number of long-haul tour operators, has a team of specialist honeymoon planners.

The honeymoon survey comes as wedding season is in full swing, though of course, experts advise booking honeymoons up to 12-18 months ahead of tying the knot.

Irish couples spend an average of 8 hours and 37 minutes planning their honeymoon, the survey suggests. Unsurprisingly, good weather (40pc) and also going somewhere new (41pc) are high on the list of priorities.

On average, newlyweds enjoy a full two weeks away, it adds, though an enviable sample - 37pc - manages to take a month or more.

Online Editors