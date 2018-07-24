Revealed: Europe's cheapest destinations for a last-minute beach holiday

Families in search of a last-minute bargain beach holiday would do well to consider Turkey, Europe’s cheapest destination for summer according to new research.

The UK Post Office’s annual Family Holiday Report, published over the weekend, compared prices in 15 sun and sea favourites, with the Turkish resort of Marmaris shown to be the cheapest option ahead of Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, and Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The survey compared the average price of 12 common holiday purchases, including hire of a sun lounger, a meal for four in a local restaurant, and a bottle of suncream.

The basket of items will typically cost around £80/€90 in Marmaris, £84/€94 in Sunny Beach, and £97/€108 in the Costa del Sol. At the other end of the table are Nice, Ibiza Town and Sorrento, where the same purchases will set travellers back in excess of £200/€224.

The methodology isn’t perfect - savvy families can still devise a budget break in the costlier destinations, while hotel and flight prices are not included - but the report offers a fair snapshot of typical costs on the ground.

That Turkey should top the rankings is hardly a surprise – it has long been considered one of the best value destinations in Europe. But the value of Turkish lira has also plummeted in recent months, making it even better value for travellers.

Sea View: Marmaris and its marina. It is the largest marina in the Mediterranean with moorings for 1300 boats, and you can explore the bay by boat

The Post Office study revealed a 36 per cent year-on-year fall in prices and suggested that a family of four in Marmaris can eat out for just £10/€12 a head (compared with £32/€35 a head in Nice), while an beachside ice cream costs the equivalent of only 82c (in Nice it’s £1.80/€2).

Europe's cheapest destinations for a family holiday

Total cost in €s of 12 items*

Marmaris (Turkey) - €89.42 Sunny Beach (Bulgaria) - €94.10 Costa del Sol (Spain) - €108.78 Crete (Greece) - €141.76 Corfu (Greece) - €147.94 Paphos (Cyprus) - €148.94 Algarve (Portugal) - €155.94 Porec (Croatia) - €160.63 Sliema (Malta) - €160.92 Palma Nova (Majorca) - €163.28 Limassol (Cyprus) - €178.11 Zadar (Croatia) - €211.43 Nice (France) - €233.18 Ibiza Town (Spain) - €238.78 Sorrento (Italy) - €258.19

*Items are a bucket and spade, mask and snorkel, inflatable lilo, bottle of suncream, insect repellent, ice cream, hire of a sun lounger, hire of a pedalo, banana boat ride, bottle of beer, glass of wine, can of Coca-Cola and a family meal for four.

Other destinations at the cheaper end of the table include Crete, Corfu, Paphos and the Algarve. Year-on-year prices were found to have fallen in a number of other places, including Corfu (-24.2 per cent) and Paphos (-10.4 per cent). However, prices have risen in the Algarve (+12.4 per cent) and Porec, Croatia (+18.5 per cent).

“The big variations in costs we found between the European resorts mean it really will pay dividends to do some homework before leaving home,” said Andrew Brown, spokesperson for Post Office Travel Money.

“If you haven’t already booked and are looking for a late deal, the low resort prices in Turkey and Bulgaria make these countries great bets. In the Eurozone, Spain is still great value and the low prices we found in Corfu make Greece a good tip too.”

Telegraph.co.uk