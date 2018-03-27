Revealed: Europe's 10 cheapest city breaks (and where Dublin ranks)

Krakow is the cheapest destination for a European short break, according to the 10th annual UK Post Office City Costs Barometer.

Stealing the title from Vilnius, Lithuania, the Polish city rose four places to clinch the top spot, with a weekend away costing just €188.55 for two, not including flights.

The top 10 is dominated by Eastern Europe, with Athens, Lisbon and Lille the only inclusions from outside of the region. City Costs Barometer 2018 (cheapest cities)

Krakow, Polamd Vilnius, Lithuania Riga, Latvia Warsaw, Poland Budapest, Hungary Moscow, Russia Prague, Czech Republic Athens, Greece Lisbon, Portugal Lille, France The Post Office assessed 36 cities across Europe for its survey, calculating the cost of 12 key expenditures including entry to a top museum and art gallery, a three-course evening meal and two nights accommodation in a three-star hotel. Amsterdam was ranked the most expensive destination, with Dublin coming in at sixth - more expensive than Helsinki, Stockholm and London.

The basket of 12 goods cost €444.18 in Dublin. “Tourists looking for a bargain break should consider cities in Eastern Europe, especially those in Poland or the Baltic States,” said Post Office Travel Money’s Andrew Brown.

The Post Office found that Riga, the Latvian capital, offered the cheapest accommodation, with two nights costing just €71, while Athens, the Greek capital, boasts the cheapest meals for two with wine at just €42.46. The comparative costs for Dublin were €297 and €71.45.

City Costs Barometer 2018 (most expensive cities)

Amsterdam, Netherlands Oslo, Norway Reyjkavik, Iceland Copenhagen, Denmark Venice, Italy Dublin, Ireland Helsinki, Finland Stockholm, Sweden Madrid, Spain Geneva, Switzerland Prices in London, the 25th most expensive break according to the Post Office, have fallen by 5.8pc since last year, but still added up to £351/€402.

Anyone plotting a visit to Krakow can expect to find Rynek Glowny, Europe’s largest medieval city square, as well as Wawel Hill and the Royal Castle, where Poland’s most treasured work of art, Leonardo da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine, is on display. The former-concentration camp of Auschwitz is not far from the city.

