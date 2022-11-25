Restrictions on liquids at airport security are still in place despite plans to overhaul scanners says daa

Passengers at Dublin and Cork airports will still be required to limit the amount of liquids they can bring on board flights. File photo: PA

Passengers at Dublin and Cork airports will still be required to limit the amount of liquids they can bring on board flights despite plans to overhaul the x-ray scanning system that would eliminate the need for such restrictions.

EU-wide aviation security rules that restrict the amount of liquids, gels and pastes passengers can take in their carry-on luggage to 100ml containers that fit into a transparent re-sealable bag will remain in place for the foreseeable future, a daa spokesman told Independent.ie.

However, he confirmed that the daa – which operates both airports – is currently trialling new x-ray technology at Dublin Airport that would end the need for such restrictions as well as the current requirement to remove laptop computers from cabin baggage when going through security.

“daa continues to implement the EU-wide aviation security regulation in relation to the 100ml limit for liquids, lotions, gels and pastes at Dublin and Cork airports. daa is currently trialling new enhanced x-ray technology at Dublin Airport. As Dublin Airport has over 30 x-ray machines, across two terminals, this will be a complex process,” a spokesman said.

“The recent announcement of €6m in exchequer funding in Budget 2023 will be put towards the upgrading of the passenger security screening area at Cork Airport next year. This project will involve the purchase of new state-of-the-art equipment as well as the completion of significant civil works within the terminal building at Dublin and Cork airports.

"When installed, the new technology at Dublin and Cork airports will end the need to remove laptops and liquids from cabin baggage and will enhance the overall customer experience for passengers.”

However, he said no date has been set for when the new technology will be rolled out.

But when it is implemented it is expected to streamline the security process.

The development comes after Shannon Airport and Donegal Airport introduced new passenger screening systems that eliminated the need for 100ml restrictions on liquids as long as they can fit into a cabin bag.