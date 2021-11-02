Close

Ready for take-off? Here’s a round-up of the new flights announced from Irish airports

Winter and summer schedules are seeing a pick-up in flight options available from Ireland

Aer Lingus ground crew members Glen Higgins and Emma Dredge at the launch of the Aer Lingus 2022 summer schedule. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland Expand

Aer Lingus ground crew members Glen Higgins and Emma Dredge at the launch of the Aer Lingus 2022 summer schedule. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Pól Ó Conghaile

WE’RE not quite partying like it’s 2019, but air travel is slowly taking off.

Recent announcements have seen Aer Lingus launch its 2022 summer schedule, a stepping-up of transatlantic routes as the US prepares to reopen to fully vaccinated travellers from November 8, and a host of new (or returning) European routes. 

Aer Lingus “will incrementally build capacity" over the next several months, it says, depending on consumer demand among other factors. 

