'Queen of the skies' - British Airways to retire Boeing 747s with immediate effect

A British Airways special liveried Boeing 747 takes to the skies alongside the Red Arrows during the 2019 Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, England. The Boeing 747 was painted in British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC) livery to mark British Airways' centenary. Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for British Airways
“While the aircraft will always have a special place in our heart, as we head into the future we will be operating more flights on modern, fuel-efficient aircraft such as our new A350s and 787s, to help us achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”
British Airways operated the plane, powered to a top speed of 614mph by four Rolls Royce engines, to destinations in China, the US, Canada and Africa.
A KLM Boeing 747-400 approaches St. Martin's Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM). Over 1,500 of the iconic aircraft have been built and delivered since 1966.
A British Airways Concorde on a Christmas flight to Finland, December 24, 1987. Photo: Mohamed LOUNES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
The first powered flight, made by Orville Wright on 17 December 1903 near Kill Devil Hill, Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Wright can be seen lying on the lower wing of the 12 horse- power, chain-driven Flyer I. The flight lasted for about 12 seconds, covering a distance of 36.5 metres (120 feet) at an airspeed of 48 kilometres/ hour (30 miles/hour), a groundspeed of 10.9 kilometres/hour (6.8 miles/hour) and an altitude of 2.5-3.5 metres (8-12 feet). Photo: Getty Images/Science Photo Libra
An Aer Lingus Super Constellation, known as the Super Connie. The propeller-driven were built by Lockheed Corporation between 1943 and 1958 at Burbank, California.
The world's largest plane, Antonov An-225, which is paid a flying visit to Shannon Airport in 2015. Photo: Deposit
A Qantas A380 flies over Sydney, Australia
Foynes Flying Boat Museum: Home to the world's only replica B314 flying boat (produced from 1938-1941).
A Douglas DC-3. Photo: Getty
A Boeing 727 'trijet' with its distinctive third middle engine. Photo: Getty/Bettmann Archive
Iolar ('eagle'), the first Aer Lingus aircraft, a DH84 Dragon EI-ABI that flew from Baldonnel to Bristol on May 27, 1936.
Pictured with the Iolar at Bristol airport are Aer Lingus cabin crew Laura Mc Cabe and Catherine McDonnell, both wearing the very first Aer Lingus uniform worn by cabin crew in 1945. Photo: Dan Regan
Air Force One, the most iconic 747 of all?
Aeroflot's turboprop airliner IL-18. (Photo by Rykoff Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
A BOAC (British Overseas Airway Corporation) Vickers VC-10 photographed at London Heathrow. The narrow-body aircraft first flew in 1962. Photo: Ken Fielding/Wikimedia Commons.
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off. The now-iconic aircraft first launched in 2007. Photo: Boeing.com
Chantilly- USA: A Boeing 307 Stratoliner Flying Cloud on Display at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum. The then-futuristic airliner first took to the skies in 1938.
A Fokker 100 at Aviodrome aerospace museum in the Netherlands. It was the largest jet airliner built by Fokker before its bankruptcy in 1996. Photo: Deposit
23rd January, 1975: A newer, longer Douglas DC9 takes off on its maiden flight. Photo: Alan Band/Keystone/Getty Images
A British Airways Concorde takes off from Heathrow airport in London, 2001. Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)
In 2014, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary landed at Dublin airport with the first of Ryanair's new Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft from Seattle. The aircraft has become a staple for Irish travellers.