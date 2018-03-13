Public vote to bring a new flight to Cork Airport - but it needs to happen before 3pm!

Could your vote help Cork Airport secure a new route? The airport certainly hopes so, with a big push for public support before 3pm today.

After frantic campaigning, Cork has been named one of three finalists in an online competition for a new route with German airline Eurowings.

The airport with the most votes will win the route - and you can help by voting on facebook.com/eurowings here between 2pm and 3pm Irish time. Sure what else would you be doing on Facebook of a Tuesday afternoon?

The most voted destination will become part of the 2018/19 winter schedule for Eurowings, a subsidiary airline of Lufthansa - and whose marketing department is doubtless already celebrating a major win in drumming up brand recognition. Last year, Shannon Airport urged the public to get behind a similar vote for a Cologne route - you can see how the campaigns work at vote-and-fly.com.

Cork topped this latest poll following a week-long European-wide public vote which began Tuesday, 6 March and closed yesterday, Monday, 12 March. Six European hubs competed, with the top three emerging as Cork, Košice (Slovakia) and Friedrichshafen (Germany).

“We are amazed at the support from the public," said Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy. “However, there is still more work to be done." "We are now asking everyone to take part in the live vote, as a win will be a major boost to the region, and to Ireland as a whole."

