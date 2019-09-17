Monart Destination Spa has announced its first UK venture - a multi-million euro day spa at Poundbury, Prince Charles' model village in Dorset.

Prince of Spas: Monart to open first UK venture at Prince of Wales' estate

The Co Wexford brand beat off some of the world's leading spa businesses in a competitive pitch to partner with the Duchy of Cornwall, it is understood.

Monart Spa – Poundbury, as the venture is to be known, will open as a luxury day spa in the heart of the Dorset development in mid-October.

"As an independent family business, we are very excited to be part of the Poundbury community and looking forward to working alongside the successful independent local businesses already established," said Michael Griffin of the Griffin Group, which also operates Hotel Kilkenny and Wexford's Ferrycarrig Hotel.

The Duchy of Cornwall is the estate of HRH The Prince of Wales.

Monart is one of the best known Irish spa brands, having three times been voted Ireland's Favourite Spa in the Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards.

The new spa will be located on the ground floor of the Royal Pavilion, a luxury apartment complex in Queen Mother Square, Poundbury's central hub.

Guests will be able to buy half- and full-day packages of spa treatments from £85, as well as access a thermal suite including caldarium, sauna, salt grotto, infrared pro cabin, aroma steam rooms and a hydrotherapy pool.

As well as seven treatment rooms, the facility will offer a spa food menu and a lounge serving wine and Champagne.

No membership will be required.

"Monart Spa will offer a truly superb venue, appealing to both the local community and attracting new guests from across Dorset and much further afield," added Ben Murphy, Estate Director - Duchy of Cornwall.

The development is being constructed by UK builders, CG Fry & Son Ltd.

