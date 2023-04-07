Pet-friendly ferries – 75,000 pets sailed with Brittany Ferries last year

Travelling with furry friends is growing post-pandemic, with more cabins now available on ferries

A total of 75,000 pets sailed with their owners on Brittany Ferries routes in 2022, the company has revealed.

The figure represents an increase of almost 40,000 (114pc) on the number of pets who travelled overseas on its routes in 2021, it says.

Pets taken overseas require an EU-issued pet passport, as well as micro-chipping and various vaccinations.

The market for pet-friendly travel has been growing since the pandemic, however, with over half of Irish households now owning a pet, according to CSO figures.

“Over the past year, we have seen more and more tourists opting to bring their pets along with them on holiday,” said Hugh Bruton, General Manager of Brittany Ferries in Ireland.

“Particularly since Covid, people are spending so much more time at home and are finding it harder to leave their pets for longer periods.”

Pets can travel in onboard kennels or a total of 106 pet-friendly cabins across Brittany Ferries’ fleet.

Salamanca, which sails the 30-hour crossing between Rosslare and Bilbao, has 22 pet-friendly cabins, for example.

Prices for a car with two passengers and a pet staying in kennels start from €379 each-way on the route, or from €427 each-way with a pet-friendly cabin.

Reuben the dog in a Brittany Ferries cabin. Photo: Patrick Browne

Last year, the company added 28 pet-friendly cabins to the Pont-Aven, which operates between Cork and Roscoff.

Prices start from €261 each-way for a car with two passengers and a pet staying in kennels, or from €316 each-way with a pet-friendly cabin.

Stena Line also offers a limited number of pet-friendly cabins on its Stena Vision and Stena Horizon services between Rosslare and Cherbourg, its Stena Europe service to Fishguard, and Stena Adventurer and Stena Estrid routes between Dublin and Holyhead.

Pets not staying in dedicated cabins with Brittany Ferries travel in onboard kennels or in vehicles, depending on the ship. They can be visited by owners.

Dogs must be muzzled and kept on a lead outside of cabins, kennels and vehicles, and are not permitted in bars, restaurants and shops (with the exception of assistance dogs).

“Pets are a huge part of many of our customers’ lives and we understand how important it is for them to be able to take their furry family members with them on their travels,” Mr Bruton said.

"Pet travel is very popular and space is limited and subject to availability,” Brittany Ferries’ website adds. “Early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.”

Irish Ferries' Oscar Wilde

In other ferry news, Irish Ferries has announced the addition of a new cruise ferry to its fleet.

The Oscar Wilde, built in 2007 and originally called the Star, will enter service on the Rosslare to Pembroke route in early June.

It replaces the chartered Blue Star 1 for summer, with 134 cabins and a capacity of over 2,080 passengers.

Fares start from €246 for a return journey with a car plus one adult, the company says.

On Irish Ferries services from Ireland, pets stay in vehicles or onboard kennels, depending on the ships and routes involved.