Passengers from certain countries won't have to quarantine upon arrival in Ireland with proof of negative Covid test

Visitors to Ireland from some regions won’t have to quarantine from Sunday if they can provide valid proof of a negative Covid test taken within three days before they travelled.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan told an Oireachtas committee hearing this afternoon that the move will be introduced from the weekend for visitors from regions designated as orange under the EU's traffic light system for dealing with travel during the Covid pandemic.

Currently, people who visit Ireland from regions designated as orange have to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

“It may see a return to travel for essential work in a way that gives us that benefit for the economy as well as protecting public health,” said Mr Ryan.

“There’s a perception among airlines and airports that more needs to be done to help them,” he added. “I agree more can be done.”

He told the committee that Government has agreed that from midnight on November 8, that the requirement for people arriving from orange locations to restrict their movements can be waived if they have a negative Covid-19 PCR test result obtained up to three days before arrival.

“The current requirement to restrict movement for 14 days following arrival from a red region remains,” he said. “The Government agrees that as soon as practical, this can be waived following a negative result from an approved PCR Covid-19 testing taken five days after arrival here, having restricted their movements in the interim.”

Children under the age of six will be exempt from testing requirements.

