Passage Tomb Boom: €5 million refurb to begin at Brú na Bóinne

A €5 million plan including the refurbishment of Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre - the gateway to Newgrange and Knowth - will get underway this month.

The works, which will also include a "state-of-the-art" exhibition celebrating megalithic art at Knowth, will be completed within six months, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has said.

It will also see updated interpretative displays, upgrading of mechanical and electrical facilities, an improved café and better universal access.

The €5m investment comes from the OPW and its strategic partners, Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht. It will also include improved interpretation and visitor facilities at Newgrange, the OPW says.

During the works, Brú na Bóinne Visitor Centre will be closed.

Access to the monument will still be provided through a temporary reception facility based in the Visitor Centre car park, however - and tours to Newgrange and Knowth (from March 28th) will operate as normal with as little disruption as possible.

"This is a significant investment by the State in one of the most important Heritage Sites in Ireland," says Minister of State, Kevin Boxer Moran.

The strategic partnership has seen funding for several heritage sites in recent years, including the Blasket Island Visitor Centre (a total investment of €2.25m), the Céide Fields (€1.15m) and projects on Inis Mór (€600k).

"Driving growth in the regions through tourism is a key priority for Fáilte Ireland, and having top-class visitor attractions is an integral part of this," said Mary Stack, its Head of Attractions.

