Overseas travellers arriving in Ireland jumped 116pc month-on-month

The number of overseas travellers who arrived in Ireland jumped by 116pc during August when compared to July’s figures.

Data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that 821,700 passengers arrived in the country during August compared to 380,700 in July.

Meanwhile, 781,000 travellers departed Ireland for overseas – 82pc more than during the previous month.

Overseas travel was also considerably higher than in August 2020, when 362,600 passengers arrived and 328,200 passengers departed.

However, overseas travel remains dramatically lower than pre-pandemic August 2019, when 2,256,500 passengers arrived and 2,191,900 passengers left the State.

The August 2021 statistics show that continental routes contributed most to the passenger traffic, with 508,100 passengers arriving on continental routes and 452,800 passengers departing on the same services.

By way of contrast, 247,700 passengers arrived on cross-channel routes and 265,600 passengers departed cross-channel.

Meanwhile, just 43,200 passengers arrived on transatlantic routes and 43,300 passengers departed on these routes.

Apart from Great Britain (which accounted for almost all cross-channel routes), the most important routing countries for overseas travel in August 2021 were Spain – with 132,100 arrivals and 121,200 departures, France – with 57,100 arrivals and 52,900 departures and Portugal – with 42,200 arrivals and 40,500 departures.

Commenting on the figures, CSO Statistician Gregg Patrick said: “When we look at the year-to-date picture, the statistics show that 1,741,500 overseas passengers arrived in Ireland and 1,817,100 overseas passengers departed from Ireland.

“This compares to both 3.8 million arrivals and departures in the same period in 2020 and 13.8 million arrivals and 13.9 million departures in the same period in 2019. This illustrates the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on international travel to and from Ireland,” he added.