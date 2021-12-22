Overseas travel down in November

International travel decreased in Ireland during the month of November, according to the latest figures.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has released the Air and Sea Travel Statistics for November 2021.

In November, 785,800 passengers arrived in Ireland on overseas routes, a decrease of 15pc on October 2021.

In the same month, 785,000 passengers departed Ireland on overseas routes, down 12pc on the previous month.

Overseas travel was considerably higher this year when compared to November 2020, when just 103,900 passengers arrived, and 96,800 passengers departed the country.

However, overseas travel remains considerably lower than pre-pandemic levels in November 2019, when 1,351,400 passengers arrived, and 1,328,400 passengers departed to travel abroad.

Of the 785,800 passengers arriving in Ireland in November 2021, 96pc arrived by air and 4pc arrived by sea.

Of the 785,000 passengers departing Ireland, 95.5pc departed the country by air and 4.5pc departed by sea.

Statistician Gregg Patrick said Continental routes accounted for most passenger traffic with 52.4pc of arrivals and 50.6pc of departures.

“The statistics show that continental routes contributed most to the passenger traffic. Some 412,000 passengers arrived on continental routes and 397,300 passengers departed on continental routes,” he said.

“By way of contrast, 313,800 passengers arrived on cross-channel routes and 322,700 passengers departed on cross-channel routes. Just 37,300 passengers arrived on transatlantic routes and 46,700 passengers departed on these routes,” he said.

Britain accounted for all cross-channel routes in November 2021. Spain was the most popular country for overseas travel, followed by Germany and France.

“Apart from Great Britain, the most important routing countries for overseas travel in November 2021 were Spain (94,700 arrivals, 85,700 departures), Germany (45,800 arrivals, 47,500 departures) and France (43,900 arrivals, 47,900 departures),” Mr Patrick said.

He added: “When we look at the year-to-date picture, the statistics show that 4,263,000 overseas passengers arrived in Ireland and 4,289,300 overseas passengers departed from Ireland.

“This compares to both 4.3 million arrivals and departures in the same period in 2020 and 18.8 million arrivals and departures in the same period in 2019. This illustrates the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on international travel to and from Ireland.”