One of only six remaining life jackets from Titanic goes on display in Belfast

Rodney McCullough, former official historian with Harland & Wolff, with the Titanic life jacket

There were 3,500 life jackets on RMS Titanic when the famous liner struck an iceberg 110 years ago.

Only six remain today, and one of them has gone on display at Titanic Belfast to commemorate the anniversary of the world’s most famous ship.

Titanic sank in the early hours of April 15, 1912. One-hundred years later, Titanic Belfast opened as an iconic tourist attraction, telling the story of the White Star Line vessel and the city in which she was built.

“Having this life jacket here in Titanic Belfast is really something special,” said its chief executive, Judith Owens, adding that it was “a unique, and very emotive opportunity for the public to see a piece of history in real life”.

The life jacket was made by Fosbery and Co Ltd from linen and cork and is described as being “in fair condition with all original ribbon ties still in place”.

It was recovered from the ship’s debris field by Robert Edwards, quartermaster of the Cable Ship Mackay-Bennett, the first of four ships chartered by the White Star Line to search for bodies after the sinking.

Since it opened in 2012 Titanic Belfast has welcomed more than six million visitors

Since it opened in 2012 Titanic Belfast has welcomed more than six million visitors

This is said to be the first time it has been on public display on the island, and visitors don’t have to fork out Titanic Belfast’s £21.50 (€28.10) entry fee to see it, either.

The life jacket is free to view in the Grand Atrium until Sunday, April 24.

A recent report by Deloitte Northern Ireland found that Titanic Belfast has generated an estimated £430 million (€507m) of direct spending in Northern Ireland since it opened 10 years ago.

It has welcomed almost 6.5 million visitors from 145 countries since 2012.

However, recent accounts show it took a revenue hit of 92pc, or £15.8m (€18.9m), in the 12 months to March of last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is marking the latest anniversary of the ship’s sinking with ‘A Night to Remember’ (£15pp), a living history tour, on April 14.

Guests will hear the story of Titanic “through the eyes of those whose lives were shaped by her journey”, it says, before joining a candle- lighting ceremony at 11.40pm on the former Harland & Wolff slipways in Belfast.

This time marks the exact moment at which Titanic struck the iceberg.