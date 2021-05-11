‘One of Ireland's most exciting bits of walking’ – Lonely Planet names seven Irish hikes among best in Europe

"If you can’t see the top of Mount Brandon, it’s already raining up there. If you can see it, then it’s going to rain soon.”

So a Lonely Planet author was told by a barman at An Bóthar Pub on the Dingle Peninsula. He went on to summit the peak and finish out the 180km Dingle Way anyway – a seven- to ten-day walking route that now finds itself listed among the publisher’s ‘Epic Hikes of Europe’.

Lonely Planet's latest book is a collection showcasing 200 of the “best walking adventures” on the continent, from Andalucía to the Arctic Circle.

“Europe is a veritable hiker’s adventure playground,” it says, introducing a round-up that ranges from Slovenia’s Karst region to the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path in Wales.

The Dingle Way is one of 50 hikes given an in-depth, first-person narrative treatment, with the author describing a multi-day round-trip from Tralee to Annascaul’s South Pole Inn (and the obligatory homage to Tom Crean), Ventry Bay, Mount Brandon and back.

Other Irish inclusions are the Wicklow Way, Mayo’s Great Western Greenway, the 126km Grand Canal Way and the Burren’s short-but-sweet Mullaghmore Loop.

Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast Way is described as “a multi-day coastal walk blessed with gorgeous geological wonders”.

Ireland’s second-highest mountain – the 1,000m Beenkeragh in Co Kerry – also makes the cut. It is connected via “one of Ireland’s most exciting bits of walking” (the Beenkeragh Ridge) to the country’s tallest peak, the 1,038m Carrauntoohil, Lonely Planet says.

The list comes in a week when inter-county travel resumes in Ireland, and walking guides and outdoor adventure tourism providers have received the green light to reopen after months of lockdown.

"It's fantastic to see a publication like Lonely Planet recognising Ireland as a world-class hiking destination," said Brendan Kenny, CEO of Ireland's Adventure Tourism Association.

“This exposure is also very timely as we seek to welcome international tourists back to the country as soon as possible, and adventure activity operators are very excited about showcasing our stunning natural amenities again."

Ireland has been in the storied travel publisher’s good books lately, with Keem Bay named on Europe’s Top 10 beaches, and the Burren Ecotourism Network listed among the Top 30 people, places and tourism projects to watch in 2021.