Norwegian to fly daily from Shannon to New York from €119

Low-cost carrier Norwegian is to fly daily between Shannon Airport and New York from winter 2018, the airport has announced.

The airline, which began services at Shannon in July 2017, is increasing its New York Stewart International Airport to a daily service from October 28.

Seats are on sale from around €119 each-way as we publish (as with WOW air, checked luggage and meals are extra). 189-seater Boeing 737-MAX aircraft will service the route to Stewart, located a 90-minute transfer from Midtown Manhattan by express bus.

Norwegian's 787-MAX featuring explorer Tom Crean as a 'tail fin hero'

Norwegian is also set to run double-daily flights from Dublin to Stewart International Airport from April 26, making daytrips to New York a possibility, and last month upped its services from Shannon to Boston Providence from two to four weekly. With six airlines operating to seven transatlantic destinations, Shannon now has its largest number of North American services in over 17 years.

"It clearly demonstrates Norwegian’s commitment at Shannon and will bring our transatlantic capacity to 565,000 seats,” said the airport's managing director, Andrew Murphy, noting the opportunities for in and outbound tourism. Low-cost transatlantic air travel is hotting up, with Aer Lingus now offering 'saver' fares from €159 and its parent company IAG launching both launching a Barcelona-based budget carrier in Level and acquiring a 4.61pc stake in Norwegian, indicating the possibility of a full offer for the airline.

Shannon recently launched a Ryanair service to Barcelona Reus, with further new routes to Liverpool and Bristol on the way this summer.

