New York Times hails Donegal B&B that ‘does it right’

Breac House has almost sold out for 2023, with a ‘laser-like’ focus on local food, design and craft

One of the bedrooms at Breac.House

Breac House has just four bedrooms, but its finely honed focus on local food, design and crafts has carried it all the way to the pages of The New York Times.

The travel section of one of the world’s most influential news publications this month ran a deep dive on the boutique B&B, set on Horn Head near Dunfanaghy.

"Cathrine Burke and Niall Campbell have managed to create a remarkable hotel,” it says, “not by flying in a [star architect] from London, stocking the place with fancy products and serving globalised cuisine, but by staying resolutely Donegal”.

Their success is underpinned by “the local chefs, chandlers, farmers, designers, weavers, potters and soap-makers they work with,” it adds.

One of the bedrooms at Breac.House

The couple said they were thrilled and overwhelmed by the response to the feature since its publication.

"As a tiny business, the real benefit of an article like this is the exposure it gives to Donegal in general, and I know that a number of the makers have already had significant enquiries on the back of it,” Ms Burke told Independent.ie.

She and Mr Campbell opened Breac House in 2017, and it featured on the Irish Independent’s Fab 50 list of the best places to stay in Ireland the following year.

Designed by MacGabhann Architects, its four rooms boast terraces overlooking the sea and are almost fully booked for the rest of the season – although cancellations may still become available.

“We are also now heavily booked for 2024 with lots of enquiries about other places to stay in Donegal also and enquiries about 2025," Burke says.

The living room at Breac.House

B&B is priced from €355 a night with a two-night minimum stay. The rate includes breakfast, a seaweed bath, wood-fired sauna, a picnic backpack, in-room treats and pre-dinner drinks.

The New York Times focused heavily on the food, design and craft in Breac House – which ranges from Muck ‘n’ Muffins pottery to Eddie Doherty’s handmade tweeds and Bean & Goose chocolate.

It is “a kind of living museum of this kind of local food, craft and design”, it says, before broadening its scope to mention and speak to local businesses such as the Donegal Natural Soap Company, Donegal Design Makers in Ardara, Fisk Seafood Bar in Downings and the Olde Glen Bar in Carraigart.

“This all started as a chat with a guest back in 2019 about how important the local makers, producers and food champions were in the creation of the Breac House experience,” Ms Burke said.

Breakfast at Breac.House

"As it turned out, he was a journalist and then came back to stay with us again later that year and then again earlier this year.

"So the article is based on really understanding what we are all about and the ethos we share with the many local small businesses we are proud to work with.”

The New York Times has more than 10 million paid print and digital subscribers, and claims an average of 123 million monthly readers.

Donegal is known “as Ireland’s ‘forgotten county’”, it says. But on Horn Head, it has found something to remember.