New York hotel promises refund if it rains during your holiday

Nobody wants their holiday ruined by a sudden downpour – and one hotel in New York City might just have the answer for soothing the rainy-day blues.

The Renwick Hotel, in Midtown Manhattan, has partnered with climate risk technology company Sensible Weather to offer a “weather guarantee” for its guests.

If it rains during your stay, the hotel will refund the cost of the room for that day. It’s similar to taking out insurance for rainy weather, as guests pay for the protection in advance.

The service is already available at other hotels, such as the Yonder Escalante in Utah and a number of properties in the AutoCamp group.

Nick Cavanaugh, the founder and CEO of Sensible Weather, told Travel + Leisure that the service is all about “mitigating a bad day”.

“[The ‘weather guarantee’] changes [a guest’s] attitude around what they were going to do that day. Maybe they continue on and do it with the knowledge that it’s free, or maybe they change their plans and go do something else. Either way, we want to change that moment of pain.”

A room at The Renwick in New York

Whatsapp A room at The Renwick in New York

For those planning a trip to the Big Apple, data shows the city’s average yearly rainfall is 1,119mm and March is the wettest month (by contrast, annual rainfall of 722.2mm was recorded last year in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, according to Met Eireann).

Forecasts showing poor weather can’t be used to cancel stays ahead of time. Guests must actually have travelled to the hotel, as the product is based on day-of forecasts.

Guests may choose to buy the “weather guarantee” at the booking stage (a sample screengrab of the booking process provided by the hotel shows a sample fee of $20.14/€18.47 per day for the service).

After that, the process for getting their money back is straightforward.

If it’s projected to rain for two hours or more between 9am and 7pm, the daily hotel rate is reimbursed (rooms start from around $229/€210 plus tax in April). Guests will receive a text message notifying them of the bad weather and of their refund.

Money is returned automatically without any paperwork or need to claim, and can be sent by PayPal, Venmo or returned back to a card.

According to Mr Cavanaugh, the predictions are based on data from Nasa, the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The initiative is offered year-round at The Renwick.

“We are very excited to partner with Sensible Weather to offer Renwick hotel guests and New York City travellers a truly unique service that will help protect their investment and put their minds at ease,” said Brian Sparacino, president and CEO of Rebel Hotel Company, which operates The Renwick.

