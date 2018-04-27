New York as a day trip? Norwegian starts double-daily flights from €109

The low-cost carrier this week increased its flights from Dublin to New York Stewart, with lead-in fares from €109 each-way (bags and seat selection extra).

With the new flights set to take off at 8.10am GMT (arriving in the US at 10.30am), and late flights returning at 9pm (arriving in Ireland at 8.20am the next day), the timings could make shopping or business daytrips a reality.

Woodbury Common, the popular outlet centre in Central Valley, New York, is just a 30-minute shuttle transfer from Stewart Airport, in Orange County - while a bus to Midtown Manhattan takes around 90 minutes.