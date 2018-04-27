New York as a day trip? Norwegian starts double-daily flights from €109
Double-daily flights from Dublin could make business and shopping daytrips a reality
Fancy zipping to New York and back in a single day? The flying visit is now possible, thanks to Norwegian's new double-daily service from Dublin Airport.
The low-cost carrier this week increased its flights from Dublin to New York Stewart, with lead-in fares from €109 each-way (bags and seat selection extra).
With the new flights set to take off at 8.10am GMT (arriving in the US at 10.30am), and late flights returning at 9pm (arriving in Ireland at 8.20am the next day), the timings could make shopping or business daytrips a reality.
Woodbury Common, the popular outlet centre in Central Valley, New York, is just a 30-minute shuttle transfer from Stewart Airport, in Orange County - while a bus to Midtown Manhattan takes around 90 minutes.
Buses and shuttles are timed to meet the arrivals of Norwegian's flights.
Norwegian has been expanding its services from Ireland to the US since launching flights from Cork, Belfast, Dublin and Shannon last summer.
As well as adding 66,000 seats from Dublin, the airline recently announced that it will fly daily from Shannon to Stewart from October 28 of this year.
189-seater Boeing 737-MAX aircraft will service the routes.
Norwegian has also moved all of its flight operations at Dublin Airport to Terminal 2, offering improved transfers between its Scandinavian and US services.
