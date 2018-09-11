New flights from Dublin to Lisbon and Cork to Malta have been unveiled in what is shaping up to be a bumper week for airline announcements in Ireland.

New flights announced to Lisbon and Malta in bumper week for Irish air passengers

Portuguese airline TAP is to launch a new, double-daily service to/from Lisbon from April 1 of next year, Dublin Airport revealed this morning.

TAP will compete with Aer Lingus and Ryanair on a route already flown by some 276,000 passengers a year, according to daa figures.

Meanwhile, Ryanair is to add a new route between Cork and Malta from March 2019. It will operate twice-weekly as part of the airline's summer schedule.

Last week, Ryanair announced a new summer service between Cork and Poznań, and a new, six-times weekly service between Cork and Luton takes off this October.

The announcements come as Aer Lingus prepares to unveil two new North American services at an event in Dublin tomorrow.

Air connectivity in Ireland is growing at pace this year, with Cork Airport's passenger numbers forecast to increase by 4pc and Dublin on course to surpass 30 million passengers for the first time in its 78-year history.

TAP’s new service to Lisbon is the fourth new route for Dublin Airport in 2019, following a new American Airlines service to Dallas, Norwegian flights to Hamilton, Ontario and a double-daily Ryanair service to London Southend Airport.

This winter, Aer Lingus will also start flying between Lisbon and Cork, while Ryanair's summer flights to Faro are being extended to operate year-round.

