New budget airline announces direct flights from Dublin to Iceland from €79

PLAY will fly from Dublin to Reykjavik in 2022

PLAY, the Icelandic low-cost carrier, will launch direct flights between Dublin and Reykjavik from the end of April 2022.

Flights are now available from €79 each-way on flyPLAY.com.

It will operate three flights a week to Dublin on new Airbus A320 neo aircraft. The flights will take around 2.5 hours.

Flights between Dublin and Reykjavik are also operated by IcelandAir.

Another Icelandic carrier, WOW air, previously operated low-cost flights between Reykjavik and Dublin and Cork, rapidly expanding as a “disruptor” after its launch here in 2015.

It collapsed in March 2019, however.

PLAY was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic by a group of airline industry professionals, including former WOW executives. It operates three Airbus A320s, based in Reykjavik’s Keflavík International Airport.

It currently operates flights between Iceland and 23 European destinations, including Alicante, Barcelona, Gran Canaria and Tenerife, and this week announced routes to Brussels and Madrid.

“We are confident that these destinations will boost PLAY´s operations and that our flights between Iceland and these cities will be popular among those living there,” said CEO Birgir Jónsson.

It plans to add Dublin, Malaga and Mallorca to the schedule next year, and plans to add low-cost transatlantic routes via its Icelandic hub early next year, leading many to compare the airline with its defunct predecessor.

“I am not ashamed or offended if someone compares us to WOW,” Jónsson, who was deputy CEO of that airline before its closure, told Airline Weekly recently.

“I think, in many ways, that’s a great compliment.”

Vincent Harrison, Managing Director of Dublin Airport, welcomed PLAY’s news, saying it showed “how attractive the tourism opportunities are at both ends of this attractive new route”.

In a press release, DAA noted that the airline plans to begin operations on the East Coast of North America next spring, adding that “Dublin will be a big part of PLAY´s transatlantic operations”.