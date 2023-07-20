New €12.7m Hilton hotel set to open on Causeway Coast

Hilton’s new Tapestry Collection hotel to open in Portrush ahead of The 153rd Open in 2025

Artist's impression of the reception of the new Marcus Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Portrush

Artist's impression of the new Marcus Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Portrush

Artist's impression of the bar of the new Marcus Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Portrush

Artist's impression of the restaurant of the new Marcus Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Portrush

Artist's impression of one of the bedrooms in the new Marcus Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Portrush

International hotel giant Hilton is coming to the north coast in a franchise agreement for a £11m/€12.7m venue in Portrush.

The company will announce today that a new hotel on the town's Main Street will operate under the mid-market Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand, the Belfast Telegraph reveals.

The Marcus Hotel Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is to be ready for 2025 when Portrush hosts The Open golf tournament. It’s expected to be the only internationally-branded hotel in the town.

When launched in 2017, Hilton described the Tapestry Collection as “mid market hotels for guests seeking individuality and value”.

Artist's impression of the new Marcus Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Portrush

The Portrush hotel is being built by Northern Ireland group Andras House, which already operates a Hampton by Hilton hotel in Belfast. When complete, the Portrush venue will have 83 rooms, a café, restaurant and bar.

Andras House has been working on the proposal for a new hotel on the site of the old Londonderry Hotel for around five years. It won planning permission for a revised proposal from then Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd last year.

It will join a global portfolio of more than 100 Tapestry Collection by Hilton properties.

Graham Dodd, managing director, development, UK and Ireland at Hilton, said: “Northern Ireland has seen a significant jump in tourism in recent years, with travellers coming from all over the world to experience the charm of this captivating country.

"Portrush continues to experience growing demand for high-quality accommodation that provides an authentic experience rooted in local culture, making it the perfect location for Northern Ireland’s first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel.”

Artist's impression of the bar of the new Marcus Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Portrush

The building where the hotel will be located was used as a hotel and bakery between 1895 and the 1980s. Now Hilton and Andras House say that the renovation project will restore the site “to its former glory”.

Hilton added: “Drawing inspiration from the surrounding landscape, the colour scheme will reflect the beautiful coastline and landscape and the design will celebrate the history of Portrush, a Victorian tourist resort and will retain features including the building’s original mosaic signage.”

Rajesh Rana, director at Andras House, said: “I am very pleased to be commencing this exciting and high-profile project.

"We understand the importance of this building to the town of Portrush. With so much history and fond memories created here over the years, our architects and designers have responded by developing a scheme that will complement the old with the new.

"We will start work in September 2023, and this investment of £11m will undoubtedly be a flagship project for the area.”

Artist's impression of the restaurant of the new Marcus Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Portrush

As part of the planning process, Andras House commissioned an economic impact statement from consultants Turley, which projected that the hotel would boost the town's economy by £1.6m/€1.85m and visitor spending by £1.1m/€1.27m annually.

It will also see almost 70 jobs created during construction and over 40 jobs once the hotel begins operation.

Janice Gault, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Hotel Federation, said: “The Marcus Hotel Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will bring contemporary branded hotel accommodation to Portrush and will attract international visitors to the north coast area.

"The Giant’s Causeway is Northern Ireland’s most popular tourist attractions, with one million visitors in 2019. This project will allow more guests to stay in the council area, increasing visitor spend and investment locally.”