Nearly half of passengers who travelled through Dublin Airport this year did so in August

Passenger numbers were down 63pc at Dublin Airport in August when compared to the same time in 2019.

Almost 1,260,000 passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in August.

Over 2.9 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport in the first eight months of this year, representing an 87pc decrease when compared to pre Covid-19 levels in 2019.

While the August holiday-season figures show air travel is ramping up again, the figures show that 43pc of all the passenger who travelled through the airport this year did so in August alone.

The head of communications at DAA said Covid-19 has had a hugely decimating impact on aviation globally.

Kevin Cullinane said the recovery has only begun in Ireland since the lifting of non-essential travel restrictions on July 19.

“It’s going to be a very slow, gradual recovery. Most industry commentators at this stage are forecasting it’s going to take three to four years to restore passenger numbers on international travel back up to the lofty heights of 2019 so we’re looking at 2024/2025 before we’d see a full restoration of passenger numbers to those figures again,” he said.

Passenger volumes to and from continental Europe fell by 54pc as 865,000 passengers travelled to European destinations last month.

UK traffic was also down by 72pc in August when compared to 2019 as 257,000 passengers travelled to and from Britain.

“As the vaccination programme has been accelerating here in recent weeks, we’re seeing a gradual increase in passengers bearing in mind for the month of August people would have been trying to take a last-minute holiday break and other continental destinations might have featured more prominently than the UK but people have been trying to reconnect with family and friends again,” said Mr Cullinane.

Mr Cullinane said the figures give a very good indication of the decrease in passenger numbers across all destinations served by Dublin Airport.

Passenger volumes to and from North America decreased by 77pc, as 111,000 passengers travelled on transatlantic routes in August.

Other international passenger traffic to the Middle East was down by 82pc, as 21,000 passengers travelled during the month. The number of passengers on domestic routes also fell by 65pc, with 4,300 passengers travelling this sector last month.