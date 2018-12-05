National Geographic names Galway among world's best trips for 2019
'City of Tribes' combines big events and small, community initiatives to impress Nat Geo Traveler
You don't have to travel far to experience one of the best trips in the world for 2019. No further than the City of Tribes, in fact.
Galway has been named among 28 best trips to take next year by National Geographic Traveler, one of the best-known travel magazines in the US.
Mexico City tops a list that ranges from cities like Dakar and Toronto to the wilds of Greenland and Mozambique's Gorongosa National Park.
"Galway may sit at the far western edge of Europe, but lately the “City of Tribes” has been the center of attention," the travel bible says.
It cites big events like the 2018 European Region of Gastronomy and Galway 2020, European Capital of Culture, but also new community heritage and arts projects, "such as pop-up culture cafés and funambulism (tightrope walking) workshops" set to roll out in "conventional and unexpected venues" across city and county.
Galway's Horrible History Tour gets a hat-tip, as do the native and gigas oysters "on the half shell" at Moran's Oyster Cottage.
"Our Best Trips issue features 28 destinations and experiences that can inspire us, change our perspectives and connect us with cultures, places and ideas that matter in the world," says George Stone, National Geographic Traveler editor in chief.
This is the second year in a row that an Irish city has featured, with Dublin's "friendly, village vibe" earning it a place on the 2018 list.
National Geographic's Best Trips 2019
1. Cities
- Dakar, Senegal
- Salvador, Brazil
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Toronto, Canada
- Matera, Italy
- Perth, Australia
- Mexico City, Mexico
2. Nature
- Peruvian Amazon
- Montenegro
- Belize
- Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique
- South Walton County, Florida
- Fanjingshan, China
- Tahiti, French Polynesia
3. Culture
- Cairo, Egypt
- Hoang Lien Son, Vietnam
- Galway, Ireland
- Bauhaus Trail, Germany
- Oakland, California
- Vervey, Switzerland
- Dordogne, France
4. Adventure
- Greenland
- Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness, New Mexico
- Isla de los Estados, Argentina
- Macedonia
- Canterbury Region, New Zealand
- Caño Cristales River, Colombia
- Oman
Read the full story at NatGeoTravel.com/BestTrips2019.
Read more:Galway like a local: Inside Ireland's No.1 home holiday destination
Online Editors
