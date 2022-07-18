‘My golf bag has gone missing’ – Leona Maguire issues plea to locate clubs after flight from Dublin Airport

Leona Maguire in her second round at Congressional in the US in June. Picture: Rob Carr

Professional golfer Leona Maguire has issued a plea for help online to locate her golf bag that went missing after a flight from Dublin Airport on Sunday.

The Cavan native said she flew with Swiss Airlines to Geneva on Sunday and when she arrived her luggage was nowhere to be found.

In a post on Twitter, the 27-year-old said the airline has “no idea where is it”.

“Really need help from someone @DublinAirport or DAA. Flew from Dublin to Geneva yesterday direct and somehow my golf bag has gone missing between check-in and take-off. @FlySWISS & @swissportNews have no idea where it is,” she said.

“Need it urgently for @EvianChamp major this week. Airtags are no help because Swiss Airlines can’t locate the bag in their system.”

The 2022 Amundi Evian Championship takes place from July 22 to 25 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

The event marks the return of the LPGA to France for major championship golf with 44 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

In recent weeks, the issue of unclaimed baggage has affected many airports globally with thousands of lost belongings piling up.

Airlines have also been forced to cancel flights as a result of staff shortages due to Covid-19.

The responsibility for lost luggage lies with individual airlines, not Dublin Airport operator, DAA.

The DAA said passengers who cannot locate their baggage should make direct contact with their airline or airline ground handling company, with numbers available on the DAA website.

Aer Lingus and Ryanair look after their own baggage handling, while other airlines use handling companies, such as Sky Handling or Swissport.

Independent.ie has contacted Swissport and is awaiting a response.