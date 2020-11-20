Munster magic – new tourism plan to attract post-pandemic visitors

A pandemic that has put global travel on pause may not seem the obvious time to launch a tourism strategy.

Or is it the perfect time?

This week, travel writer Michelle Jackson introduced the launch of a new five-year strategic plan for Ireland's Munster Vales by reminding (virtual) attendees that crises can also bring opportunity.

The Plan itself maintains that positive tone, with proposals ranging from a 20km extension to the Waterford Greenway to link with the Suir Blueway, to a dedicated heritage tour and a future ‘Munster Vales Way’ that could link Carrick-on-Suir with Kilfinane, Co Limerick.

The Munster Vales, a tourism brand launched in 2017, covers parts of counties Waterford, Tipperary, Cork and Limerick “and everything in between”. Attractions range from the Comeragh and Ballyhoura Mountains to the Rock of Cashel, Waterford Greenway and heritage towns like Lismore and Carrick-on-Suir.

“Although this was a difficult year for everyone involved in the tourism sector, we remain positive for the future of our industry,” said Tríona O’Mahony, its Tourism Marketing Officer.

The strategic development plan, which runs to 2025, is “vital in shaping the future for Munster Vales” and supporting local businesses, she added.

The plan heavily references sustainability and community tourism, two themes with growing global momentum as Covid-19 causes travellers and destinations to rethink how we may travel in the future.

Brian O’Flynn, Fáilte Ireland's Head of Ireland’s Ancient East, said its research pointed to a growing interest among consumers in outdoor experiences and an ongoing concern with safety.

Other research is recording similar sentiment – just this week, for example, a TripAdvisor survey found 65pc of participants said the ability to avoid crowded places when traveling is a more important factor in their choice of destination than it was pre-pandemic, while more than half (52pc) said they are more likely to take an outdoor/nature trip than they were before Covid-19.

Walking, cycling and outdoor adventure are key themes in the development plan and a website (munstervales.com) that encourages visitors to explore "authentic Irish country life”.

The aim is to collaborate across county lines, support local businesses and encourage stakeholders to work together in creating a compelling tourism message that cuts through the busy lives of potential visitors, O’Mahony said.

Pre-pandemic, the area drew an annual tourism spend of €61 million.

Online Editors