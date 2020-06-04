Move to one-metre social distancing, with staycations from June 29 - Ireland's Tourism Recovery Taskforce

Ruth Andrews has taken on another key tourism role. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The Government is being urged to consider a move to one-metre social distancing and to allow people travel beyond 20km of their homes from June 29 to save Ireland's tourism industry.

A delayed reopening of schools, allowing bars and pubs to welcome customers from July 20 and removing the two-week self-isolation period for visitors from "safe" destinations are also being suggested.

The issues are highlighted in an eight-point list submitted to Government today by Ireland's new Tourism Recovery Taskforce (TRT), which has been charged with preparing a Recovery Plan for an industry devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet is being asked to consider:

A one-metre social-distancing rule workable for pubs, hotels and restaurants

Delayed reopening of schools to August 31 to extend the domestic tourist season

Cut VAT rates for the general hospitality sector

Accelerate Phase 4 recreational reopenings to Phase 3, or June 29, under the lockdown easing plan - allowing hotels and accommodation to open earlier

Accelerate Phase 5 social re-openings to Phase 4, or July 20, allowing pubs to reopen a month earlier

Allow people to travel for domestic holidays from June 29

Allow schools the option of taking the week-long October mid-term break during one of two weeks (rather than just one week)

Remove the two-week self-isolation requirement for travellers from countries deemed 'safe' due to low virus outbreak rates

In its plea to fast-track the easing of lockdown restrictions once safe to do so, the TRT stressed that common sense measures taken now could help save tens of thousands of Irish jobs.

Without them, it says, recovery could take months or even years.

Tourism and spin-off sectors employ 260,000 or one-in-ten people within the Irish economy - many of them in rural and regional areas.

The submission is separate to issues surrounding the financial viability of pandemic-hit operators, ranging from tax payment concessions to access to low-interest bridging loans.

“It is clear that the issues we are highlighting are urgent from the perspective of those tourism businesses which are evaluating whether and how to reopen," said TRT Chair Ruth Andrews.

"As a group we fully respect the need to maintain appropriate public health measures," she added.

"However, we would not be doing our job properly if we did not alert Government as to the importance of these issues in the short term".

"We welcome the measures taken by Government thus far which have helped many businesses to survive up to this point. However, by taking these additional steps now, the Government would be saving so many businesses and preserving jobs in Irish tourism”.

The submission comes as restaurants, hotels and hospitality officials continue to warn that a two-metre social-distancing rule will be unworkable and, if implemented, will keep thousands of Irish outlets closed until 2021.

The TRT has been tasked with preparing a Tourism Recovery Plan 2021-2023, has already met twice, and will continue to meet weekly, Andrews said.

Fuller recommendations are expected within several weeks.

Ireland's aviation industry is also working towards a 'safe flight bubble' whereby travellers are reassured about specific air routes between countries with low Covid-19 detection rates.

"With ‘air bridges’ we could lift travel requirements if people are flying to or from another country where the virus has been successfully suppressed," An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil today, in a statement expressing confidence that Ireland would be able to proceed to Phase 2 next Monday, June 8.

"This is however some weeks away and it is far too soon for anyone to book holidays yet, but summer is not yet lost."

"Our plan to re-open the country can be accelerated," he added, "but only if it is safe to do so".

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile

