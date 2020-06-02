Malta will open to Irish holidaymakers from July 1, while Spain prepares for "trial" visits

Malta is the latest holiday destination to signal an opening date, with news that commercial flights can resume to its airport from July 1.

"Now that the situation is improving in many countries, and we can finally reopen our borders, we look forward with cautious optimism," said Dr Gavin Gulia, Chair of the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA).

Ireland is one of the initial destinations from which travel will be permitted.

The others are Germany, Austria, Sicily, Cyprus, Switzerland, Sardinia, Iceland, Slovakia, Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Lithuania, Israel, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg and the Czech Republic.

It has not said whether passengers will face Covid-19 tests.

Malta acted early to close its borders in March, and has reported 620 cases and nine deaths from the disease.

"With the opening of our airport, we can now start to inform our overseas partners and customers, that the time to simply dream is over, and the actual visiting can begin once again," said Deputy CEO Carlo Micallef.

The news comes as Spain's Balearic and Canary Islands continue to move potential opening dates forward, with pilot holiday projects now possible from June 21.

While Spain officially prepares to welcome overseas visitors from July 1 without quarantine, lesser-affected regions are being allowed to ease restrictions more swiftly.

Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos has now said the Balearics and Canaries could trial "safe corridors" or “air bridges” with select areas - Germany has been mooted, for example.

The "trial days" would help Spain prepare for a general opening, he added.

Meanwhile, Greece now says Ireland will be one of 29 destinations from which holidaymakers can visit once its tourism season restarts on July 1, and Portugal's 'bathing season' begins this Saturday.

There are no quarantine requirements on entry to Portugal, and Ryanair is currently listing a resumption of flights between Dublin and Faro from June 23, with a daily schedule from June 30.

Flights from Cork, Kerry, Ireland West and Shannon are scheduled from July, while TAP Portugal will resume its Dublin-Lisbon service from July 3.

As it stands, holidaymakers arriving into mainland Portugal will face walk-through temperature screening, but no coronavirus tests.

All countries are working on new health protocols ahead of reopening - in Portugal, for example, beach sunshades must be three metres apart, masks are mandatory in beach bars or restaurants, and beach-goers must keep a 1.5m distance unless they are part of the same group.

As it stands, of course, Irish holidaymakers cannot travel abroad.

The Irish Government Ireland continues to advise against "non-essential travel" and people are confined to within 5km, and subsequently 20km, of their homes until at least July 20.

Quarantines, airport screening and health protocols all remain to be worked out, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it could be "months rather than weeks" before non-essential air travel returns.

