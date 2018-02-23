If Molly Malone was alive, alive-oh, what would she say? Fáilte Ireland wants you to answer for its Talking Statues project in Dublin.

Make Molly Malone talk? Dublin wants YOU to script its latest talking statue...

'Dublin’s Talking Statues' allows visitors to "take a call" from well-known statues ranging from Oscar Wilde to Cú Chulainn - by using their smartphones to swipe a QR code (or access a weblink) featured on plaques erected alongside.

After swiping, you get a call back from the statues... voiced by stars including Gabriel Byrne, Andrew Scott, Ruth Negga and Brenda Fricker. Next in line for the gift of the gab?

Collette Hiller, Sing London, Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Aine Clancy and Keelin Fagan, Failte Ireland at the launch of 'Dublin's Talking Statues'. Photo: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

That'll be the iconic statue of Molly Malone on Suffolk Street and the Apples & Atoms sculpture at Trinity College's School of Physics. Fáilte Ireland wants you to submit ideas for what the should 'say'.

Budding writers are being asked to write a short monologue of up to 300 words and send entries to competitions@talkingstatuesdublin.ie before March 31. The winning composition will be recorded by the Abbey Theatre.

"The competition is a wonderful way to allow the public to decide what the two statues would say from their vantage points in Suffolk Street and Trinity College, and have their script recorded by actors from the Abbey Theatre shared with thousands of visitors to the capital,” said Keelin Fagan, Fáilte Ireland's Head of Dublin. As part of the competition, the Abbey is holding a free writing workshop on Monday, February 26 to help budding scriptwriters to put their thoughts to paper.

Limited places are available by emailing phil.kingston@abbeytheatre.ie and marking the subject line, 'Statues workshop'.

Dublin’s Talking Statues project is developed in conjunction with Sing London with the assistance of Dublin City Council, OPW, Trinity College, The National Gallery, The GPO and The Abbey Theatre.

Online Editors