Major airline to allow employees wear make-up, flat shoes and have long hair regardless of gender in style requirement shake-up

Qantas cabin crew will now be allowed to wear flat shoes, grow their hair long and wear makeup regardless of their gender in a shakeup of the airline’s style requirements.

The Australian airline has decided to relax its gender-based style rules in response to what has been described as long-held frustrations by staff, the Guardian reports.

Uniforms have not been changed but particular male and female requirements have been scrapped.

Female cabin crew previously expected to wear high heels on long-haul flights had been asking to wear more comfortable and practical flat shoes, according to a Qantas spokesperson.

The changes are set to “modernise” the uniform and make wearing it more “comfortable and practical” for all staff.

Included in the change is the option to wear flat shoes, as well as wearing long hair in a low ponytail or bun.

All employees can now wear the same jewellery, including watches and diamond earrings.

Employees will also have the choice of whether to wear makeup or not, although tattoos still need to be concealed.

Hosiery will be required to be worn with a dress or skirt.

The Australian Services Union previously wrote a letter to the Qantas chief executive, Alan Joyce, asking for makeup and high-heel requirements to be eased for women.

Last month, Qantas unveiled a new in-flight offering that allows passengers to guarantee they won’t have anyone sitting beside them.

The Australian flag carrier said its “Neighbour Free” option promises “extra space and comfort when travelling in economy” with prices starting from $30 (€18.50).

It’s the first time the airline has allowed all passengers to reserve the seats next to them, with the service having previously only been available to those in its frequent flier programme.

Qantas serves over 85 major cities in 36 countries throughout the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe and South Africa.