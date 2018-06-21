Low-cost carrier Norwegian launches direct flights from Ireland to Canada

Norwegian will start a new daily service between Dublin and Hamilton, Ontario from March 31 of 2019, the airline has said.

Norwegian will start a new daily service between Dublin and Hamilton, Ontario from March 31 of 2019, the airline has said.

Fares will start from €189 each-way, with flights operated using the same Boeing 737-Max, single-aisle aircraft that already fly from Ireland to the US.

John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is approximately a 55-minute drive from downtown Toronto. Buffalo, NY and Niagara Falls are around an hour's drive away.

Air connectivity between Ireland and Canada has been booming in recent years, with flights added to Vancouver, Montreal, St. John's and Halifax. Both Aer Lingus and Air Canada already operate direct services between Dublin and Toronto, with the latter also offering seasonal flights from Shannon.

"It will be Dublin Airport’s fifth destination in Canada, offering further choice to the growing Canada-Ireland and Ireland-Canada markets and the overall transatlantic market," said Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison. “This is also our first ever service between Europe and Canada," said Bjørn Kjos, Chief Executive Officer at Norwegian, of the airline's expansion.

Tourism Ireland also welcomed the route - 2017 was the best year ever for Irish tourism from Canada, it says, with visitor numbers up by around 12pc. Norwegian first launched flights from Dublin, Shannon and Cork to the New York and Boston areas in summer 2017. It expanded some of the routes this year.

The flights are available to book now at norwegian.com/ie.

Read more:

Online Editors