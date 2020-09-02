Loss of overseas visitors costing €27m a day, Irish tourism industry says

Tourism is facing "an existential crisis", with up to 200,000 jobs in danger if Government does not urgently intervene.

That's according to the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC), which today published a 'Tourism Call to Action' document which it says has wide backing across the sector.

The 'Call to Action' has five key policy asks:

A rapid Covid-19 testing regime to allow international travel and tourism to recommence safely An improved employment wage subsidy scheme (EWSS) A multi-million euro package of business continuity grants VAT reduction to 9pc A waiving of commercial rates to April 2021

“Tourism is facing an existential crisis and Government must listen to industry’s concerns and take proactive action, otherwise widespread job losses and business closures are imminent," said Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, its CEO.

ITIC's members range from airlines like Aer Lingus and Emirates to the Irish Hotels Federation, tourist attractions like the Guinness Storehouse and Kildare Village, as well as daa and Shannon Group.

Its call is also endorsed by the Restaurants' Association of Ireland.

The loss of international tourists, which typically account for 75pc of Irish tourism revenue, has not been made up for in domestic staycations, ITIC says - and is now costing €27m a day.

A recent report by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation described the pandemic as delivering an "immediate and immense shock" to the industry, and says tourism could lose up to 200,000 jobs.

The 'Call to Action' comes more than three months after the establishment of Ireland's tourism and aviation recovery taskforces - none of whose recommendations have so far been acted upon.

It follows a similar call from the Irish Travel Agents' Association (ITAA) on behalf of its members' 3,500 employees, seeking urgent assistance in the form of measures such as wage subsidies and grants.

The travel industry has been forced into lockdown "for an indefinite period of time", its CEO Pat Dawson says.

"We are facing a long-term recovery and we urgently require the support and assistance of Government. If our staff are laid off, it will be extremely difficult to restart our businesses when the pandemic has subsided.”

Irish travel agents normally generate turnover of around €1.2 billion a year, the ITAA says, with a strong interdependency between outgoing and incoming air and sea traffic.

Since March, the industry is down by 98pc, it adds.

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh of ITIC also said Ireland's 14-day quarantine rule is “akin to a ‘closed sign’ above Ireland for inbound tourism".

The 'green list', which has not been updated since August 4 despite changing caseload numbers throughout Ireland and Europe, should be replaced by "a comprehensive and rapid Covid-19 testing policy", he added.

ITIC has also launched an online petition to support its call.

Sign up for our free travel newsletter!

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to 'Travel Insider', our free travel newsletter written by award-winning Travel Editor, Pól Ó Conghaile.

Online Editors