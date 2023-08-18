Lonely Planet turns 50 with launch of ‘radically redesigned’ travel guidebooks

The new formats will remain relevant in ‘an ever-changing digital world’, publisher says

The first ever 'Lonely Planet' guide, self-published by the Wheelers in 1973

Lonely Planet is celebrating its 50th anniversary by “radically redesigning” its iconic, blue-spined travel guidebooks.

In a brave new world of AI, online guides and social media, the new style aims to provide travel inspiration and advice that still fits in old-school book format.

The revamped guides will include QR codes for quick connections, sustainable travel suggestions, alternatives to crowded destinations and new section layouts among other changes.

Guides will open with a “Plan Your Trip” section, feature listings and information chapters, a ‘Toolkit’ on basics like currencies, visas and travel health, and finish with ‘The Storybook’ - a series of essays by diverse local voices.

“Lonely Planet may be 50, but we are still guided by the same restless spirit and desire to shape and inspire travel,” said Chris Zeiher, its senior director for trade sales and marketing.

A vintage 'Lonely Planet' guide to Ireland

When the first Lonely Planet appeared in 1973 (Maureen and Tony Wheeler's self-published Across Asia on the Cheap), the world was a different place.

Google, Ryanair or Instagram didn’t exist. There was no euro, travel snaps were taken with film cameras, backpackers often stuffed their money belts with travellers’ cheques, and there was no TripAdvisor to consult or Kindles to carry.

Battered, handheld guides were bibles for intrepid travellers looking to get their bearings abroad, and badges of honour on bookshelves thereafter.

Brands like Rough Guide, Bradt and Frommers became household names, but Lonely Planet was the pack leader – the company says it has sold some 150 million copies of its guidebooks to date.

“Think for just a second about how revolutionary a concept these travel guides are,” says Tom Hoban of Dublin-based independent online bookseller, LitVox.

“They are not assembled by one author, but rather a team of travellers who know each destination intimately.

“Bringing a Lonely Planet with you is akin to meeting a welcoming committee on arrival, a dedicated crew who want to let you know about each hidden treasure trove, every historical landmark, every cool bar, every happening restaurant and dazzling festival.”

While Lonely Planet helped to democratise travel, however, it also became emblematic of its growing pains – fostering gringo trails, bringing hordes of tourists to recommended places, and contributing to tourism forces that changed small communities for ever.

The brand was sold to the BBC in 2007, in a deal reported to be worth £130m, before being sold on at a reported loss several years later. The fast-moving world of digital publishing had taken a toll.

The LitVox team

It is also now battling a new generation of competition in AI travel planning – GuideGeek, for example, created by rival publisher Matador Network, is accessible with simple text prompts via Instagram and WhatsApp.

The New York Times also recently reported that AI-generated travel guidebooks, promoted with deceptive reviews, have “flooded” online marketplaces.

Despite the pace of change, however, the Lonely Planet brand remains widely recognised and trusted. Today, it is owned by American conglomerate Red Ventures, which says Lonely Planet continues to reach hundreds of millions of travellers every year via its print, digital and social media channels.

“According to Neilson Bookscan, during the first six months of 2023, the World Travel category is up 17.95pc, with Lonely Planet up 10.21pc [by volume],” Mr Zeiher says.

Its new guides will “remain the travellers’ best friend in an ever-changing digital world,” the company claims.

One of the new-look guides

Tom Hoban also sees an appetite for traditional travel guidebooks – among its offerings, LitVox sells book bundles of novels, non-fiction titles and travel guides for gifts or holiday reading.

"I've been a bookseller for 17 years, and sales of physical travel guides remains strong, even among people in their 20s,” he says.

“In a world of bot-led restaurant reviews and influencer-style travel blogs, reliability and real know-how still count for something. Lonely Planet have always guaranteed these things.

“It’s hard to kill an exceptional idea, no matter how much technology strives to replace it.”