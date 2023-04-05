London City Airport scraps 100ml liquid rule for passengers with new high tech scanners

Shannon and Donegal have installed new screening systems, while trials continue at Dublin

London City Airport has scrapped the 100ml liquid rule for hand luggage after introducing high-tech CT scanners at security.

The new rules came into effect on Tuesday as CT scanners will take high-resolution 3D images to check hand baggage and clothing for any dangerous or banned foods.

It comes after the government set a June 2024 deadline for UK airports to install CT scanners at security.

Teesside in Northern England is also using the new technology, meaning up to two litres of liquids and laptops no longer have to be removed from hand luggage at security.

Liquids have been limited in volume to 100ml for hand luggage since 2006, after the rules were introduced as “a temporary measure” to protect against explosives in response to a terror plot to blow up transatlantic jets from London Heathrow to North America.

CT scanners can analyse the molecular structure of the contents of a passenger’s bag, detect any potential threat and present security officers with a three-dimensional image. They can also analyse whether laptops and other electronic equipment present a danger.

All weapons, including firearms, knives or explosives, are also banned from hand luggage, and there are strict rules about larger quantities of liquids, aerosols, gels, pastes, lotions and cosmetics, extending even to yoghurt and soft cheese.

In Ireland, Shannon and Donegal airports have invested in new passenger screening systems.

"Due to our state-of-the-art seamless security screening system, which eliminates the need to remove liquids and electronics from your cabin bag, the average journey time from the carpark to the gate is less than 15 minutes,” Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, has said.

It is expecting 73,000 passengers over Easter – up 20pc on the same period in 2019.

At Dublin Airport, DAA is trialling new x-ray technology that would end the need for liquid restrictions as well as the requirement to remove laptop computers from cabin baggage in security channels.

It is expecting around 485,000 passengers over the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend.

In the UK, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said in December that most major airports will roll out the new technology this year.

“By 2024, major airports across the UK will have the latest security tech installed, reducing queuing times, improving the passenger experience, and most importantly detecting potential threats,” he said.

“Of course, this won’t happen straight away – this is going to take two years to be fully implemented. Until then, passengers must continue following the existing rules and check before travelling.”

- Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile