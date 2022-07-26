‘Lifts of Moher’ – electric buggies to improve accessibility at Cliffs of Moher

Pictured at the Cliffs of Moher (L-R): Mark O’Shaughnessy (Head of Operations); Geraldine Enright, Director, Niall Hegarty, Customer Service Agent; Paul Hogan, Customer Service Agent; Bobby Kerr, Chair of the Board of Cliffs of Moher Centre DAC; Leonard Cleary, Director of Rural Development & West Clare Municipal District, Clare County Council; and Patricia McNamara – Customer Service Agent. Photo Eamon Ward

Paul Hogan, Customer Service Agent at the Cliffs of Moher Experience, transports two visitors around the site. Photo Eamon Ward

When US tourist Laura Sitters, who recently suffered a hip injury, arrived at the Cliffs of Moher, she was delighted to find an electric vehicle waiting to take her to the iconic views.

“I was informed that I could get a ride in the golf cart in order to check out the views,” she says.

The “golf carts” are two new electric buggies added at popular Co Clare visitor attraction to improve the experience of visitors with disabilities or reduced mobility.

Named the Burren Buggy and Wild Atlantic Shuttle, the carts are operated by trained staff, and offer a guided tour of the Co Clare attraction from the cliff viewing platforms to O’Brien’s Tower.

Expand Close Cliffs of Moher / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cliffs of Moher

Staff member Kieran Kelly drove Ms Sitters on her tour.

“People who have limited mobility for whatever reason should have the opportunity to see the cliffs and the waves crashing down at the base of the cliffs,” she said in a press release provided by the attraction.

“And that’s only feasibly with people like Mr. Kelly and the golf carts.”

Read More

“The Lifts of Moher are proving to be hugely popular, particularly for individuals with mobility issues, those with disabilities, the elderly, their families and carers,” says Geraldine Enright, Director of the Cliffs of Moher Experience.

“The buggies are electric in keeping with our sustainability ethos and are widely accepted by onlookers recognising the care and service offered to those in need.”

The visitor centre building and main viewing areas are already “fully accessible”, she says, and disability parking and drop off is provided. Wheelchairs are also available for use.

The Cliffs are Ireland’s most popular natural attraction, with a record 1.6 million people visiting in 2019 – a year O’Brien’s Tower received a €350,000 restoration.

Entry to the Experience costs €10pp during peak times (11am-4pm) and €7pp in off-peak. Children under the age of 12 go free, and family rates are available.

The new electric buggies are free of charge but subject to availability. No pre-booking is required (cliffsofmoher.ie).