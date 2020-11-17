Level 3 closure an ‘unnecessary restriction’, Irish visitor attractions say

Gyms can open. Weddings for 25 people can be held. Hotels can trade, albeit with services limited to residents.

Under Level 3 of the Government’s Living with Covid Plan, however, museums, galleries and other cultural attractions must remain closed.

With a review of Level 5 lockdown approaching, and a step-down to Level 3 possible in December, that’s something the sector wants changed.

"This presents undue, unnecessary and unfair restrictions,” says Seán Connick, CEO of the Dunbrody Famine Ship and Chair of Ireland’s Association of Visitor Experience and Attractions (AVEA).

Members have worked hard to stay open, provide online booking to manage crowds and implement new safety protocols this year, and continued closure would have “a devastating effect” on business, he says.

“Visitor Attractions are professionally controlled spaces, highly experienced in managing people flow… other tourism and hospitality sectors have been provided with the option to open at Level 3, and we should be afforded the same opportunity.”

Denise Brophy, Director of Dublinia says there are “well-documented positive mental health benefits” associated with the enjoyment of culture and the arts, while Geraldine Enright of the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre also points to the importance of winter activities.

“The possibility of ongoing restrictions throughout the winter season, with dark evenings and inclement weather, make it even more vital to present safe activities for local people to do, maintaining morale and emotional wellbeing throughout this trying time.”

Allowing attractions to open would “play a significant role in creating community cheer and supporting rural economies”, Connick says.

Under the current rules, museums, galleries and other attractions can only re-open under Level 2, with protective and social distancing measures in place.

NPHET will meet next week to review progress under Level 5 and make recommendations to Government.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said “a variation of Level 3" is possible around Christmas, but that “nothing is set in stone”.

