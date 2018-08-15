July breaks records as Dublin Airport's busiest ever month

Dublin Airport welcomed more than 3.3 million passengers in July, making it the busiest ever month in the airport’s 78 year history, it has said.

The airport saw more than 100,000 passengers pass through its terminals every day in the past month, with figures up 7pc over July 2017.

Driving the growth were a 15pc rise in transatlantic passengers and a 6pc jump in European traffic - accounting for 1.8 million journeys alone.

The country's biggest airport has been growing apace for several years now, with a tourism upswing, growing transfer business and mushrooming number of new air routes seeing record numbers of passengers pass through Terminals 1 and 2.

The airport is widely expected to surpass 30 million passengers this year (already, more than 18 million have been processed in 2018).

Catering for the growth, daa is investing some €100 million in facilities upgrades this year - including the completion of road realignments for a €320 million 'North Runway' project set to start construction next January, and a recently opened transfer hub for connecting passengers.

There have been growing pains too, however, including passenger delays and recent calls by Aer Lingus for "significant infrastructure development and process improvement" to facilitate further growth.

A third terminal has also been mooted as a future possibility.

Online Editors