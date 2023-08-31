‘John Travolta said: ‘I follow you on YouTube’’ – inside Shannon Airport’s giant model aircraft collection

"John Travolta came one day, he put his hand out and he said to me: ‘I follow you on YouTube’,” says Mike Kelly.

"And I said: ‘I know a small piece about you as well!’ He just adores the gallery.”

Mr Kelly (72) is an avid collector who donated 1,500 diecast model planes to Shannon Airport in 2018.

This week, he was speaking in a video at the unveiling of a second gallery, featuring a further 900 models.

Together, the permanent exhibitions contain what the airport says is the largest private collection of diecast model aircraft in the world.

While the 2018 gallery is located airside in the Departures Lounge, and only accessible to passengers, the new Aviation Gallery is airside opposite JJ Ruddle's restaurant, and accessible to all.

Mr Kelly, from Co Limerick, first “got serious” about collecting in his teens, though he began airplane-spotting at Shannon as a little boy with his father.

"I was just fascinated with aircraft on the ground,” he says.

(L-R )Alec Kenny (10), Kyle Shephard (10) and Ollie Kenny (5) at the Aviation Gallery. Pic: Arthur Ellis

Highlights of the galleries include Concordes, a complete fleet of VC 10s, the Sunderland aircraft once owned by Al Capone and the Super Trailer Limited, the oldest aircraft replicated in the collection.

It also includes the full fleet of Ryanair and Aer Lingus aircraft, alongside the iconic Antonov 225 carrying the space shuttle – a nod to Shannon Airport's historic designation as an alternate landing strip for the US Space Shuttle, thanks to its 3,200m-long runway.

“Aviation is in our DNA at Shannon and we were inspired by the positive response we got from our airside model aircraft exhibition,” said Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group.

It comes as over 902,000 passengers have passed through the airport in the first half of 2023, a 41pc increase from the same period last year and the highest number of passengers since 2009.

The collection also ties in with Shannon’s history of aviation and innovation, she added.

"As a young boy, watching planes take off and land ignited my fascination with aviation, and that passion has never waned,” Mr Kelly says.

Neither has that of Hollywood icon and pilot John Travolta, who Shannon Airport says is “a regular visitor”.