Friday 8 June 2018

'It's like a mystery tour' - Ryanair passengers bound for Budapest now stranded in Vienna

Passengers were redirected last night Stock Image: PA
Passengers were redirected last night Stock Image: PA
Amy Molloy

Ryanair passengers travelling on a flight from Dublin to Budapest, Hungary are now stranded in Vienna after their flight was diverted.

The flight had to be redirected last night due to a runway closure at Budapest Airport.

A Ryanair spokesman said that due to a shortage of coaches and overnight accommodation, customers were advised to source their own onward travel.

"Passengers can submit all reasonable travel expenses to Ryanair, where they will be reimbursed. Ryanair sincerely apologised to all customers affected by this diversion, which was entirely beyond our control.”

Passengers were initially told they were being redirected to Bratislava but ended up in the Austrian capital.

"The Ryanair mystery tour. We're flying to Budapest... nope, Bratislava... oh, we've landed in Vienna," one person tweeted.

Under EU Regulation 261/2004, airline passengers whose flights are delayed or cancelled are entitled to a full refund, rebooking onto the next available flight, or rebooking onto an alternative route.

If passengers choose to avail of a refund, the airline's obligations to them end then and there.

If a flight is cancelled or delayed and passengers choose to be re-routed (i.e. as opposed to getting a refund), then they are entitled to meals and refreshments, hotel accommodation and transfers between the airport and hotel as required.

"If the airline does not provide these, and passengers end up paying themselves they need to keep the receipts," says Independent.ie Travel Editor, Pól Ó Conghaile.

"You are entitled to a reimbursement of reasonable expenses, which are generally assessed by airlines on a case-by-case basis. Bear in mind, however, that a five-star hotel may not be considered a reasonable expense."

If passengers arrive at their destination more than three hours after the scheduled arrival time, they may also be entitled to between €250 and €600 compensation, depending on the flight distance and the reasons for the delay.

Online Editors

