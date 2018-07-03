Ryanair customers due to fly from Ireland on Thursday week are in a state of panic after pilots announced a planned strike today.

'It's frustrating having to sort things out yourself' - Ryanair passengers in a state of panic over planned strike

In a statement to customers, the airline described the strike action, which was announced by trade union Forsa, as "unnecessary".

"Ryanair will communicate next Tuesday by email and SMS text with all customers travelling from Ireland next Thursday if this unnecessary strike goes ahead," a spokesperson for the airline said.

May Stokes, from Co Tipperary, is one passenger who is looking at alternative travel arrangements in the event of her flight being cancelled.

Ms Stokes said it would cost an additional €400 to book with other airlines, on top of the €380 it cost her to book flights with Ryanair in the first place.

She told Independent.ie that she tried calling the airline's customer service number but was told "due to the high volume of calls, we are unable to answer your call".

She is also worried that she will not be refunded the cost of her accommodation.

“I am being optimistic and I hope they [Ryanair] sort it before then," she said.

Jon Weir, from Dublin, said it was “frustrating” that the customer service line was too busy to deal with his concerns when he enquired about his parent’s plans to fly from London to Ireland on the day of the strike.

“I don’t know what’s going on. They’re booked to fly to Shannon on the 12th but at the moment I have no idea if I need to change the flight,” he said.

"It’s frustrating that you’re left to sort things out yourself really as we don’t know anything,” adding “they don’t want to tell their passengers anything”.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association said that 99pc of over 100 directly-employed pilots who were balloted backed industrial action in the vote.

Ialpa is a division of the Fórsa union, which said the strike action will last for 24 hours beginning at 1am on Thursday July 12.

You can read your travel rights here: What are my rights if my flights are cancelled?

Online Editors