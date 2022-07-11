| 10.9°C Dublin

IT worker’s trip home becomes ordeal as flight back to London cancelled twice by Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus passenger then faced delays as plane re-routed

Ronan Sweeney from Galway and Sabrina Regan from Roscommon were due to fly back to the UK on July 2. &lsquo;We were offered half a glass of water and only after asking&rsquo; Expand

Ronan Sweeney from Galway and Sabrina Regan from Roscommon were due to fly back to the UK on July 2. ‘We were offered half a glass of water and only after asking’

Laura Lynott

An Irishman has told how his trip home to visit family after the pandemic turned into an ordeal after his Aer Lingus flight back to London was cancelled not once, but twice, while his eventual flight home was beset by delays.

In the end Ronan Sweeney (25), from Galway, spent an extra week in Ireland working remotely and only got back to the UK yesterday.

