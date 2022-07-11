IT worker’s trip home becomes ordeal as flight back to London cancelled twice by Aer Lingus

An Irishman has told how his trip home to visit family after the pandemic turned into an ordeal after his Aer Lingus flight back to London was cancelled not once, but twice, while his eventual flight home was beset by delays.

In the end Ronan Sweeney (25), from Galway, spent an extra week in Ireland working remotely and only got back to the UK yesterday.

He and his girlfriend, Sabrina Regan (24), from Roscommon, were due to fly back to the UK on July 2.

“Two days before, Aer Lingus cancelled our flight and moved me to a flight on Monday, July 4,” said Ronan.

“Being unable to fly on a weekday (due to work commitments), I had to reschedule my flight for a week later on Saturday, July 9.”

In the meantime Sabrina caught a different flight later that week as she was due to sit an exam in London, where the couple live and work.

IT worker Ronan stayed on in Ireland and worked remotely last week. However, his flight on Saturday, July 9, from Knock Airport was again cancelled and he was moved to a flight due to depart yesterday.

He arrived at the airport where he zipped through security with no delays and was looking forward to finally getting home. But there were more problems to come.

“I boarded my flight as normal but as we approached the runway, there was a sudden stop to the aircraft and an air hostess fell and injured herself,” Ronan said.

“After 30 or 40 minutes, we (the passengers) were told we had three options – to leave the flight and stay in a paid-for hotel and fly again tomorrow, to board a bus to Shannon and fly into Heathrow, instead of Gatwick, later that evening, or to stay on the plane and get flown to Dublin to refuel and get a replacement air hostess so we could continue on to Gatwick.”

Ronan and around 50 other passengers opted to stay on the plane, he said.

However, he didn’t see what was coming next.

“We spent around one hour and 50 minutes crammed on the plane,” he said.

“The only thing we were offered was a glass of water from a one litre bottle, poured into a plastic cup.”

Temperatures reached 20C-21C at Knock Airport yesterday.

Ronan claimed passengers were offered the cup of water after “at least an hour”. And he claimed this was “only after people requested water and then finally the crew came and offered” the water “just before departure for Dublin”.

Ronan said the passengers waited a further 35 to 40 minutes on the tarmac at Dublin Airport until a new crew came on-board.

“It’s been a long week, having been originally scheduled to fly out last Saturday,” Ronan said.

“We tried to avoid flying home as much as possible (in the pandemic),” he added.

“We wanted to avoid putting family at risk of Covid, so we limited travel as much as possible.

“It’s been a disaster how so many Irish people finally get the opportunity to return home but the airlines have been incapable of facilitating their usual flight schedules.”

When Ronan landed at 6pm yesterday in Gatwick he spoke to the Irish Independent again and said: “Normal complimentary delay snacks weren’t provided on-board, as apparently they didn’t arrive on time and they (staff) didn’t want to delay any further.”

He said passengers were offered a “random bar/snack” and claimed half the plane was offered tea or coffee but “they didn’t have time for the rest and we were once again given water – half a glass”.

An Aer Lingus spokesperson said: “Flight EI 912 from Knock to Gatwick today, Sunday July 10, was due to depart at 13.00, with 162 passengers.

“On departure a minor incident occurred with a cabin crew member subsequently unable to fulfil their duties.

“Two passengers were re-routed via Shannon to London Heathrow and 11 passengers opted for a next available flight on Monday, July 11.

“The remaining 149 passengers remained on board the aircraft which re-routed to Dublin, departing Knock at 14.36 and landed at Dublin at 15.16.

“A replacement crew operated the Dublin to Gatwick flight which departed Dublin at 17.02 and landed at Gatwick at 17.57.

“Aer Lingus would like to sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to ­passengers.”