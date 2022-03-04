Irish travel agents axe Russian holidays – ‘If everyone makes similar tiny gestures, Russia will start feeling the pinch’

St Isaac's Cathedral is silhouetted as the sun sets in St Petersburg, Russia

'Hospitality for Ukraine' calls on hotels, hostels and other accommodation providers to open their doors to Ukrainian refugees

JOHN GALLIGAN, a small, independent travel agent based in Dublin, has been selling trips to Russia since the 1980s.

This week, that came to an end.

“We know the Russian government will not be the slightest bit worried about JGT cancelling its Irish programme,” Mr Galligan said.

“However, we feel obliged to register our protest at the murder and mayhem the Russian government has unleashed on the innocent people of Ukraine.”

The Irish Travel Agents’ Association member has now cancelled all tours to Russia, including popular short breaks to St Petersburg and Moscow.

Mr Galligan says he admires the Russian people and their culture (“In what other country would you do a sightseeing tour of the underground stations?”), and has strived to keep politics at a distance.

But he felt Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could not be ignored.

“Our protest may be small and insignificant, but if everyone around the world makes similar tiny gestures, Russia will definitely start feeling the pinch.”

Around the globe, travel companies are making similar decisions – in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and recognising that many customers view travel to the area as unsafe.

Cruise lines including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC have pulled popular stops in St Petersburg, and the Expedia Group has “ceased the sale of travel into and out of Russia”, according to reports.

Russia and many western countries have banned air carriers from each other’s airspace. Several nations, including Ireland, the UK and the US, have also warned citizens not to travel to Russia.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the events currently unfolding,” said a statement from Travel Department, another Irish operator cancelling its Russian tours.

As sanctions bite and war continues, the idea of doing business in Russia is becoming increasingly toxic.

This week, US guidebook author and tour operator Rick Steves cancelled all 2022 tours including a stop in Russia. G Adventures axed its Russian tours and excluded Russian nationals residing inside Russia from all of its holidays.

"It’s as though we’ve learned nothing in the past 75 years,” said founder Bruce Poon Tip in a statement this week.

“These sanctions and forced global isolation will impact everyday people who may not agree with – and who may even be brave enough to protest – their country’s politics.

"However, these sanctions are essential in order to apply pressure on the entire country and to invoke change.”

Cancelling entire travel programmes is not a simple step. As well as lost revenue, it leaves companies already struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic scrambling to refund and rebook guests.

Hotels, tour operators and other companies may also have staff living and working in Russia, or affected partners who have nothing to do with Vladimir Putin’s war.

It is unclear when the situation may improve.

Flights to and from Ukraine might not be able to resume until “next winter”, Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary said this week, pointing out that Russia’s destruction of radar and flight systems would slow the process.

Other travel companies have been donating to help the situation.

Airbnb, for example, while still offering accommodation to rent in Russia, announced that Airbnb.org will offer free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Elsewhere, an international ‘ Hospitality for Ukraine’ campaign is calling on hospitality companies to help Ukrainian refugees by hosting those fleeing conflict.

Organised by marketing agency Stay the Night and Kash Bhattacharya from BudgetTraveller.org, the campaign asks hotels, hostels and other accommodation providers to join a database which it says will be shared with relevant organisations supporting refugees on the ground.

"It is truly heartbreaking to see innocent people being forced to flee their homes,” Bhattacharya said.

"Having worked in the travel and hospitality industry for over 10 years, I know what an amazing global community this industry is.

"I hope we can work together to help provide shelter and safety to those in need.”