Irish tourism gets its mojo back, but Covid could be here ‘forever’

ITIC Chairperson Ruth Andrews with CEO Eoghan O'Mara Walsh, Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin TD and Cathy Bryce of AIB

Aer Lingus expects to return to 90pc of its pre-pandemic capacity later this year.

“WE’VE turned the corner now,” Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton told the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation’s (ITIC) annual conference in Croke Park today.

Despite “losing a million a day for two years”, she said the airline had “an amazing brand” and would this summer return to 90pc of its pre-pandemic capacity.

“All of our focus now is on getting our mojo back”, she said.

“Going from almost nothing, standing still, to that scale of operation, this is where the job gets fun. It’s exciting to get things moving again”.

The Aer Lingus chief was one of several industry leaders speaking at an event that saw ITIC predict inbound tourism could recover to 67pc of 2019 levels this year – up from the 60pc it estimated just a few months ago.

This is due to increased air capacity, pent-up demand and growing consumer confidence that the Covid-19 pandemic “is being suppressed”, it said.

Other speakers included economist David McWilliams, IATA (International Air Transport Association) Director General Willie Walsh, and Professor Luke O’Neill, who spoke with moderator Dearbhail McDonald about the status of the pandemic in Ireland and its implications for tourism.

“Thank God we didn’t go for Zero-Covid here; that was a stupid idea,” he said, pointing to the difficulties China is currently having in containing outbreaks.

Such an approach for Ireland “wasn’t achievable”, he said.

However, Prof O’Neill noted that Covid “hasn’t gone away, you know”.

He predicted that “it will be here in autumn… it will be here forever”, but that people could be “less fearful” thanks to vaccines and the efforts of science.

The Trinity College professor also expressed his hope that the US would cease its pre-departure testing requirement for travel “very soon”.

“There’s no scientific basis for it,” he said.

Mr Walsh of the IATA, the former chief executive of airline group IAG, criticised governments’ approach to travel restrictions during the pandemic.

While early measures were understandable "when we didn't know what we were dealing with”, later restrictions “did very little if anything to address the actual pandemic”, he said.

Eighty-five airlines had failed in the last two years, he added, but the industry had been resilient: “What surprised people was that 285 didn’t fail.”

ITIC is an umbrella group representing tourism stakeholders including DAA, Aer Lingus, the Irish Hotels Federation, Irish Ferries and the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

Despite the improved tourism outlook for this year, it said full recovery to 2019 levels, when visitors spent €9.2 billion in Ireland, won’t be achieved until 2026.

“In previous crises the issues has been demand,” said its CEO, Eoghan O’Mara Walsh. “But a lot of the issues now are around supply.”

Labour shortages, inflation and the war in Ukraine “could put a handbrake on the sector’s recovery”, he said, adding that Government should maintain its support for tourism and defer the scheduled hospitality VAT-rate increase.

The special 9pc rate was extended last year, but is due to revert to 13.5pc this September – something the industry feels will put further pressure on prices.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin, also attending the conference, said she couldn’t give any guarantees on a further extension, “but behind the scenes I am pressing for that”.

Regarding inflation, Minister Martin said the Government had responded “with €2 billion of measures” and would keep everything under review in “a state of flux and a moving situation”.

“I think the industry needs to look at maybe more value for money, and what else can be offered to the tourist,” she told Independent.ie on the fringes of the event.

"Because ultimately it’s not just about making the tourist happy this summer, but getting them back time and time again.”

The conference also saw the Eileen O’Mara Walsh Tourism Industry Special Recognition Award 2022 presented posthumously to Eamonn McKeon, the well-known past CEO of ITIC.

ITIC also announced a strategic partnership with AIB, which included a tourism sustainability report with recommendations to set baseline and emission targets for the industry, develop “an off-setting project of scale” within Ireland, and to roll out carbon calculators for businesses.

The full report, ‘Delivering a Sustainable Tourism Industry’, is at itic.ie.