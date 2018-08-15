Irish Stew named among world's Top 50 food experiences

From pintxos in San Sebastian to sushi in Japan, Lonely Planet has published a new list of the world's Top 500 food experiences... with three Irish inclusions.

The travel bible's 'Ultimate Eatlist' includes "Irish stew and a pint of the black stuff" at No. 47, with black pudding at No. 458 and barmbrack squeezing in at No. 496.

The list is topped by pintxos in San Sebastian, Spain, followed by curry laksa in Kuala Lumpur and sushi in Tokyo.

Lonely Planet's Top 10 Food Experiences

Pintxos in San Sebastián, Spain Curry laksa in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Sushi in Tokyo, Japan Beef brisket in Texas, USA Som tum in Bangkok, Thailand Smørrebrød in Copenhagen, Denmark Crayfish in Kaikoura, New Zealand Bibimbap in Seoul, South Korea Pizza margherita in Naples, Italy Dim sum in Hong Kong

Each entry in the 'Ultimate Eatlist' details an experience, the culture behind it, and what makes it so special, Lonely Planet says, with Irish Stew singled out as "the definition of warm, hearty and filling".

The dish is best enjoyed with an "inky-black pint of Guinness" in a Dublin pub like The Brazen Head (below), it continues.

The Brazen Head, Ireland's oldest pub. Photo: Colin O'Riordain

“Many cultures locate the romance of food in hours of preparation and myriad ingredients; for the Irish, the romance is in the eating and whatever happens around it,” the authors state.

Black pudding, meanwhile, is described as a "seasoned sausage - studded with pork fat and rich oatmeal" and said to be "worshipped by gourmets”, while barmbrack is hailed for its cultural links with Halloween.

Entries on the 'Ultimate Eatlist' were nominated by Lonely Planet's writers, bloggers and staffers and whittled down to a final 500 by a panel including chef and TV presenter Adam Liaw and food blogger Leyla Kazim.

The final list is based on taste, cultural importance and "the special atmosphere of the location", it says.

