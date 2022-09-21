Irish Restaurant Awards 2022: Full list of winners, including Ireland’s best pub and cafe

The Irish Restaurant Awards 2022 were announced in Dublin this week after a two-year hiatus
Dublin’s Chapter One was named as Ireland’s best restaurant in the final of the Irish Restaurant Awards 2022, which took place in the Convention Centre Dublin this week.
After a two-year break due to Covid-19, and battling a cost-of-business crisis that has hobbled recovery for many, almost 900 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated at the event.
Chapter One’s win continues the momentum for a striking evolution of the fine dining icon. Under chef patron Mickael Viljanen, it has received two Michelin stars and many critics feel it may become Ireland’s first to win a third.
The awards, run by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, saw Ahmet Dede of Dede in Baltimore, Co Cork, win the coveted ‘Best Chef’ prize.
Goldie in Cork took the gong for ‘Best Casual Dining’, while The Rusty Mackerel in Teelin, Co Donegal, was named ‘Best Gastro-Pub’ and Wexford’s The Sky & The Ground won ‘Pub of the Year’.
The Awards, now in their 13th year, see nominations made by the public, with final decisions made by judging panels at regional and national levels.
All-Ireland individual awards were received by Eoin Cluskey of Bread 41 in Dublin (‘Local Food Hero’) and Conor Sexton of Dublin’s Nightmarket (‘Best Restaurant Manager’).
Regional winners were also announced – including best restaurants in Connacht (Lignum, Co Galway), Leinster (Aimsir, Co Kildare), Munster (Chestnut, Co Cork) and Ulster (Deanes Eipic Belfast).
More at irishrestaurantawards.com.