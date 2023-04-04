Irish Rail warns customers to prebook Easter Bank Holiday travel as major works planned

Irish Rail has warned customers to book tickets in advance ahead of the busy Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Works will take place across a number of routes affecting passenger travel to Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Southside Dart and Rosslare.

Irish Rail are advising customers that a revised timetable will be in place on all routes, including DART, and to check times before travelling between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Prebooking is advised, particularly at busiest times and during the times of major works.

DART

Works will begin on the Dún Laoghaire to Greystones service on Saturday, April 8, until Easter Monday. A series of works including overhead line renewal, level crossing and station works will take place.

DART services between Dún Laoghaire and Greystones will be suspended. Dublin Bus and Go Ahead will accept rail tickets on relevant services.

Dublin Connolly to Rosslare Europort Intercity will involve bus transfers between Dublin Connolly and Greystones.

While a revised Dart schedule will run throughout the weekend. On Easter Monday, this includes a Sunday service on Howth/Malahide to Dun Laoghaire DART services, and other commuter routes.

Portlaoise to Thurles

There will be “major works” on the Portlaoise to Thurles service from 2.30pm on Good Friday until the morning of Easter Monday as a result of track and bridge renewal works

A revised timetable will operate between Dublin Heuston and Cork, Tralee and Limerick with bus transfers between Portlaoise and Thurles in both directions. Advance booking is essential during these times.

Portadown to Belfast

Due to works by Translink between Portadown and Belfast, bus transfers will operate between Newry and Belfast on Dublin/Belfast Enterprise services.

Revised times on all routes can be found at www.irishrail.ie or the Iarnród Éireann app.