Irish museum beats Eiffel Tower and Acropolis to title of 'Europe's Leading Tourist Attraction'

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Fiona Ross, EPIC museum director, pictured in July 2017. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Epic Ireland: Walking through the vaults of the CHQ building in Dublin's newest tourist attraction. Photo: Epic Ireland.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum has been named Europe's Leading Tourist Attraction for the second year in a row at the travel industry's 'Oscars'.

The Dublin docklands museum, located in the vaults of CHQ, beat off attractions like the Acropolis in Athens, Buckingham Palace in London and the Eiffel Tower in Paris to claim its World Travel Awards win.

Patrick Greene, its director, said the team was “immensely proud" to receive the recognition, "especially against the backdrop of a challenging year".

"In the same spirit that more people are shopping local, we hope that Irish people will have even more reason to experience a two-time winner tourist attraction on their own doorstep, and that we’ll be a must-see destination for overseas visitors again soon."

Other serial Irish winners included the Jameson Distillery, Bow Street - named 'Europe's Leading Distillery Tour' for the third consecutive time - and the Dublin Convention Centre, which won the title of 'Europe's Leading Meetings & Conference Centre' for the fourth year in a row.

"In what has been a devastating year for travel and tourism, this is some really good news for Irish tourism," said Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland.

It follows encouraging news from the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2020, which saw Galway and Dublin named Europe's friendliest cities, and four Irish resorts ranked among Europe's Top 10.

In the Irish section of the awards, Adare Manor was named leading hotel, while Abbey Travel was recognised as the top travel agent.

Ray Dempsey, General Manager, Jameson Distillery Bow St with Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform and Paschal Donohoe in the 'Maturation House' at 'Jameson Distillery Bow St. Photo: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography

Ireland's Leading Hotel: Adare Manor, Co Limerick

Ireland's Leading Boutique Hotel: The Clarence, Dublin

Ireland's Leading Business Hotel: The Shelbourne, Dublin

Ireland's Leading Luxury Hotel: The Conrad, Dublin

Ireland's Leading Hotel Suite: Presidential Suite, Conrad Dublin



Ireland's Leading Car Rental Company: Hertz

Ireland's Leading Travel Agency: Abbey Travel

Ireland's Leading Online Travel Agency: Cassidy Travel

Ireland's Leading Tour Operator: Ireland Luxury Travel

Ireland's Leading Destination Management Company: Discover Ireland Tours

Ireland's Leading Travel Management Company: Clarity Business Travel

EPIC opened as a €15 million "fully digital museum" in 2016, with interactive displays exploring the far-reaching influence of the Irish diaspora and celebrating "what it truly means to be Irish".

Though closed for now under Level 5 lockdown, celebrity guests have included Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau.

Since March, the museum has adapted to various restrictions, and has increasingly connected with visitors in an online capacity through workshops, webinars, virtual tours and history pack downloads.

Previous Irish winners of the 'Europe's Leading Tourist Attraction' Award include Spike Island, the Guinness Storehouse and Titanic Belfast.

Entrants for the World Travel Awards can be previous winners, self-nominated or WTA commendations, with shortlisted nominees encouraged to mount marketing campaigns around the online voting process.

A record number of votes were cast this year by travel industry professionals and the public, according to Graham Cooke, the Awards' founder.

“This shows that the appetite for travel and tourism has never been stronger and bodes well for the industry’s future as the global recovery begins.”

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Fiona Ross, EPIC museum director, pictured in July 2017. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Other European winners include Portugal as ‘Europe’s Leading Destination’ and German carrier Lufthansa as 'Europe's leading Airline'.

Following the national and regional awards, global winners of the World Travel Awards will be revealed at the 'Grand Finals' on November 27.

Online Editors