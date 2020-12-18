Irish hotels brace for worst-ever start to a year, despite millions in voucher sales

Irish people have splashed out millions on hotel vouchers this Christmas, but actual bookings have tanked as uncertainty over Covid travel restrictions continues.

Less than one in ten hotel rooms across the country (8pc) are now booked for January, according to the latest industry survey from the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF).

Even fewer are booked for February (6pc), following on from historically low occupancy levels of just 25pc for December.

Irish hotels are now facing "their harshest ever start to a new year", says IHF Chief Executive Tim Fenn.

Today's easing of inter-county travel restrictions led to a marginal increase in bookings over the past week, he says, but the overall trend is grim.

Like Irish restaurants, many hotels have carefully prepared socially-distanced Christmas offerings for the festive season, hoping to rescue some winter business after a devastating year.

The Shelbourne in Dublin has a 'Chauffeur and Champagne dinner' package with a dedicated driver service from €249, for instance, while Limerick's One Pery Square is running a Georgian Christmas Fair this weekend.

Paul Kelly, CEO, Failte Ireland; Tourism Minister Catherine Martin TD; Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, President of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF); and Tim Fenn, CEO, IHF. Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Paul Kelly, CEO, Failte Ireland; Tourism Minister Catherine Martin TD; Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, President of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF); and Tim Fenn, CEO, IHF. Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Others have January sales, with Dromoland Castle planning discounted 24-hour stays where guests can decide check-in times and check out exactly 24 hours later, for example.

Now, it is uncertain that hotels will even be able to open to non-essential travellers in January.

With Covid cases rising again in the run-up to Christmas, Nphet yesterday urged Government to reimpose restrictions on household visits and the hospitality sector from December 28.

The uncertainty "is having a devastating effect on bookings for the start of next year", Fenn says.

The news is "a hammer blow", tweeted IHF President Elaina Fitzgerald Kane of Fitzgeralds' Woodlands House Hotel in Adare, Co Limerick.

"Public health is always our No.1 priority," she added. "We see ourselves as part of the solution for government given our controlled environments."

Give the gift of travel with Original Irish Hotels...

Give the gift of travel with Original Irish Hotels...

Despite this, a pent-up demand for short breaks and an appetite for future staycations clearly exists - with voucher sales for future hotel stays in Ireland now hitting the millions.

Ireland's Blue Book has sold €2 million worth of its vouchers in December alone, the Irish Independent can reveal.

"We would love to see people using their Blue Book gift vouchers all around the island of Ireland in 2021," said the collection's CEO, Michelle Maguire, who attributed many of the sales to support from loyal customers.

Sales of the IHF's new 'Go Anywhere' gift card have now exceeded €1 million, and daily gift card sales are over €40,000, with the average spend on vouchers up from €120 to €250 per card, it says.

Original Irish Hotels, a collection of 60 independently-owned hotels, says it is experiencing growth of more than 50pc in its voucher sales this year.

Last-minute shoppers can download vouchers directly from its website, and it has also offered a free courier delivery service on vouchers of €250 or more, if ordered by Friday, December 18th.

Groups like Select Hotels, the Choice Hotel Group and Flynn Hotels are also offering vouchers, as are individual hotels all over the island.

Vouchers have a five year life, but many say they will honour them beyond that.

The news comes as the UN World Tourism Organisation says international tourism arrivals fell by 72pc over the first ten months of 2020, with 900 million fewer visitors compared to the same period last year.

"Restrictions on travel, low consumer confidence and a global struggle to contain the Covid-19 virus, all contributed to the worst year on record in the history of tourism," it said.

Online Editors