Irish hotel launches helicopter picnic package for €2,320pp

Fancy a romantic break with a difference? Got the guts of €5,000 to spare?

In a package that evokes the chopper-filled days of the Celtic Tiger, The Killarney Park Hotel is offering an "Ultra-Luxurious Gourmet Mountain Adventure"... including a helicopter ride to the top of Mangerton Mountain..

The Kerry five-star's package includes a two-night stay in the hotel's Master Suite, what's described as a "five-course feast" in The Park Restaurant, and a panoramic picnic overlooking the Kingdom.

The price? €2,320 per person, or €4,640 per couple.

"The romantic setting might even provide the ideal surroundings for popping the question," it hints.

Ostentatious as it sounds, the gourmet mountain adventure isn't the most expensive two-night package in Ireland. Ashford Castle has a 'Sense of Occasion' break including dinner, an archery class, champagne, a rose-petal turndown and two nights in a suite from €2,672.50pp (€5,345), for example, while the Signature Suite at Adare Manor is priced at up to €3,550 per night in September.

The Killarney Park Hotel is located in the centre of Killarney town and was named Ireland's No.1 hotel in TripAdvisor's annual Travellers' Choice Awards for 2018.

You can book the package at killarneyparkhotel.ie.

